THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 11, 2021

Baseco residents line up for cash aid Residents line up to receive cash aid at the Benigno Aquino Elementary School in Baseco Compound, Tondo, Manila on the first day of its distribution, Wednesday. Manila Mayor Isko Moreno announced the cash rollout Tuesday evening after being reportedly summoned to the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) headquarters at around 6pm for a meeting with its chairman Benhur Abalos, cabinet secretaries Rolando Bautista (DSWD), Eduardo Año (DILG), and Delfin Lorenzana (DND), to discuss President Duterte’s directives for the aid distribution. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Receiving cash aid amid ECQ A resident receives cash aid at the Quezon City University- Batasan Campus on Wednesday. Barangay Batasan Hills residents in Quezon City queued to receive cash assistance under the Department of Social Welfare and Development's social amelioration program, as Metro Manila is placed under enhanced community quarantine until August 20. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Preparing medical oxygen as COVID-19 cases rise in PH Workers unload medical oxygen tanks from a truck outside the emergency room of Jose Abad Santos General Hospital in Binondo, Manila on Wednesday. Demand for medical oxygen in hospitals increased as COVID-19 cases rise in the National Capital Region. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

San Juan City gov't urges cash aid recipients to get jabbed A resident gets her COVID-19 jab at a cash aid distribution site that doubles as a vaccination site for residents of Barangay Santa Lucia, San Juan City on Wednesday, as Metro Manila is placed under enhanced community quarantine. COVID-19 vaccine shots were made available to residents claiming their cash aid as the city government of San Juan targets to inoculate as many residents possible. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Cash aid distribution commences in Las Pinas A nun claims her cash assistance or ‘ayuda’ in Barangay Pamplona Dos, Las Pińas City on Wednesday. Local government units are mandated to distribute cash assistance of P1,000 for each recipient, for a maximum of four per low-income family, in areas placed under the enhanced community quarantine, pursuant to IATF Resolution No. 130-E. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

COVID-19 vaccination continues in Vienna cathedral A health worker sitting under a crucifix prepares a syringe at the vaccination center installed at the Barbara Chapel of the famous St. Stephen's Cathedral in Vienna on Wednesday amid the COVID-19 pandemic. According to government data, 60% of Austria’s 8.9 million population have received at least a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while 54% are fully vaccinated, as the country plans to start booster shots on October 17. Alex Halada, AFP