THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 10, 2022

South Korea records heaviest rainfall in 80 years A river overflows and floods a swimming area amid torrential rain in Chuncheon, 75 kilometers northeast of Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday. Parts of South Korea experienced record high rainfall, the heaviest rainfall recorded in 80 years, according to local reports. Yonhap South Korea, EPA-EFE

Marine experts rescue Beluga whale from River Seine Veterinarians take care of a beluga whale that was stranded in the River Seine at Notre Dame de la-Garenne, northern France, Tuesday evening. French marine experts launched an ambitious operation on August 9 to rescue an ailing beluga whale that swam up the Seine river, to return it to the sea. The four-meter (13-foot) cetacean, a protected species usually found in cold Arctic waters, was spotted a week ago heading towards Paris, and is now some 130 kilometers inland. Jean-Francois Monier, AFP

Bello questions cyberlibel case Dr. Walden Bello and lawyer Luke Espiritu pose for photos during a press conference organized by Laban ng Masa in Quezon City on Wednesday, a day after posting his bail for libel and cyberlibel charges by Jefry Tupas, Vice President Sara Duterte's former Davao City public information officer. Bello questioned the case filed against him, which he calls a ‘proxy’ harassment by Duterte after being called out for not participating in the 2022 election debates. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

PUP’s Education on Wheels visits Smokey Mountain Students listen to a professor during face-to-face class under the Education on Wheels (EOW) project of the Polytechnic University of the Philippines, at the Smokey Mountain in Tondo, Manila on Wednesday. The state-run PUP has partnered with Sandiwaan Center for Learning in launching the mobile education project, which accommodates 40-50 students, to be able to visit target communities and make education accessible to financially-challenged youth. ABS-CBN News

DepEd Makati says ready for school opening Student performers pose at a photobooth during the Brigada Eskwela Kickoff inside the Comembo Elementary School in Makati on Wednesday. The Department of Education - Makati hosted the event to showcase their preparedness for the upcoming resumption of face-to-face classes. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News