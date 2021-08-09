THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 9, 2021

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Wildfire hits Evia Island in Greece A photograph shows the wildfire moving towards the village of Gouves on Evia (Euboea) island, the second largest island on Greece, on Sunday. Hundreds of firefighters fought desperately on August 8 to control wildfires on the island of Evia that have charred vast areas of pine forest, destroyed homes and forced tourists and locals to flee. Angelos Tzortzinis, AFP

Bus ride amid ECQ Commuters ride public transport along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on Monday amid the imposition of enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila. Public transport are allowed to operate under the ECQ from August 6 to 20. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

'Sino ang pwedeng lumabas?' Police officers check documents of commuters lining up to take a bus ride at the Roosevelt carousel bus station in Quezon City on Monday. The recent Omnibus guideline released by the Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19 limits movement in areas placed under enhanced community quarantine to authorized persons outside of residence (APOR), which includes health and emergency frontline services, uniformed personnel, government officials and employees on official travel, duly-authorized humanitarian assistance actors, among others. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Waiting for vaccination People patiently wait under the sun to receive their COVID-19 vaccine at The Tent vaccination site located at C5 extension in Barangay Pulang Lupa Uno in Las Piñas City on Monday. Residents are reminded that no walk-ins will be entertained and that those scheduled for vaccination must line up at the vaccination sites at 6am in adherence to the MMDA imposed curfew hours from 8pm to 4AM while the National Capital Region remains under enhanced community quarantine. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Drone shot of a deserted street in Quezon City An aerial photograph shows minimal traffic in a main thoroughfare in Quezon City on Monday, the third day of a two-week lockdown in the capital region amid a surge in COVID-19 cases. The government reimposed the strictest 'enhanced community quarantine' (ECQ) classification to arrest the spread of the more transmissible Delta variant. Adrian Portugal, Reuters

Perseid meteor shower seen from Zenica A meteor dashes above the Tvrtkovac mountain during the Perseid meteor shower seen from Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina on Sunday. The Perseid meteor shower is active in the months of July and August, reaching its peak in mid-August. Dado Ruvic, Reuters

Filipino boxing Olympians arrive from Tokyo Filipino Olympic boxers (L-R) Eumir Marcial and Carlo Paalam emerge from Terminal 2 at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Pasay City on Monday shortly after their arrival from Japan. Not shown in photo are Nesthy Petecio and Irish Magno. The Olympians were given a simple welcome at the airport and will undergo quarantine at a hotel in Tagaytay City. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News