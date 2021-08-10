THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 10, 2021

Thousands evacuated due to devastating wildfires across Greece Athens, Greece on Monday. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis issued an apology as 500 recorded wildfires continue to devastate the country, prompting the evacuation of thousands of people from dozens of villages due to searing heat and strong winds experienced across Greece. Louiza Vradi, Reuters

Matimyas Workers Community pantry distributes relief goods in Sampaloc Members of the Matimyas Workers Community Pantry distribute relief goods to residents in surrounding barangays in Sampaloc, Manila on Tuesday. The group delivered the aid to houses with red flags, which indicated the household’s need for relief, amid protocols to stay at home due to rising cases of COVID-19. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Traffic task force checks health protocols in buses An operative from the Inter-Agency Council for Traffic inspects the implementation of minimum health protocols inside a bus along Macapagal Boulevard on Tuesday. Around 5 buses were apprehended for accepting passengers above the 50 percent minimum capacity set by the Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19. ABS-CBN News

Manila implements ‘no walk-in policy’ for COVID-19 vaccination People line up to receive their first dose of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine at the Francisco Benitez Elementary School in Tondo, Manila on Tuesday. A ‘no walk-in policy’ for all vaccination sites in Metro Manila is being implemented during the ECQ, as agreed by all mayors following last week’s chaos at inoculation sites in Manila and Las Piñas. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Wining and dining in Bali during the COVID-19 pandemic A waitress wearing a protective mask and gloves to curb the spread of COVID-19 serves a drink to a customer at the Koral restaurant in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia on Monday. Indonesia on Monday evening announced the extension of COVID-19 curbs on populous Java and Bali islands until Aug. 16, but will ease them in 26 areas as official data showed infections have plunged in the capital Jakarta but are increasing elsewhere. Fikri Yusuf, Antara Foto via Reuters

St. Luke's at full capacity for COVID-19 cases A family walks by a sign saying wards and critical care units for COVID-19 patients are full in front of St. Luke’s Medical Center in Quezon City on Tuesday. In a statement Monday, the medical center said both its Quezon City and Taguig branches are full with hospital management saying those that need immediate care should look for other hospitals. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News