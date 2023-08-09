THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 9, 2023

Octopus tapa, anyone? Chefs from the town of Arcos, O Carballino, Galicia, Spain, take part in attempt to beat their own record to prepare the world's biggest octopus "tapa" on Tuesday. The event succeeded in its attempt with a time of 10 minutes and 28 seconds and with a total of 580 kilograms of octopus, a typical product of the region. Brais Lorenzo, EPA-EFE

Families prepare for school opening A parent assists her child in trying on a uniform at the Commonwealth Market in Quezon City on Wednesday, in preparation for the start of classes. The school year 2023-2024 will start on August 29 in all public schools. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Picture-taking after the awarding ceremony Para-athletes take photos inside Malacañang Palace on Wednesday after a ceremony led by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. awarding incentives to medalists of this year’s SEA Games and ASEAN Para Games. The country’s para-athletes took home a combined 117 medals, good for fifth place in the overall champion ranking. KJ Rosales, PPA pool

Illuminating the night sky A view of a man-made satellite next to the Milky Way during the observance of the Perseids meteor shower in La Hayuela, Cantabria, Spain late Tuesday. The peak of activity of the Perseids is expected to be during the night from August 12 to 13, 2023. Pedro Puente Hoyos, EPA-EFE

Swifties in SoFi for The Eras Tour A fan carries a Taylor Swift poster as people gather for the Taylor Swift 'The Eras Tour' concert at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday. The ongoing tour is Swift's sixth and the most extensive one yet with more than a hundred shows across five continents. Caroline Brehman, EPA-EFE