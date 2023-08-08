Home  >  News

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 8, 2023

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 08 2023 11:39 PM

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Senate honors Filipinas for historic World Cup debut

Senators, led by Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri, pose with members of the Philippine Women’s Football Team, also known as the Filipinas, after handing them a copy of Senate Resolution No. 80 during the plenary session on Monday. Senate Resolution 80 was adopted by the chamber commending and congratulating the Filipinas for their phenomenal performance and historic victory against the New Zealand team in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup held in Wellington, New Zealand. Bibo Nueva España, Senate PRIB

Urban poor groups protest NHA charter extension

Representatives of different urban poor communities displaced from National Housing Authority (NHA) relocation sites symbolically lock down the NHA main office at Elliptical Road in Quezon City on Tuesday. The groups are protesting House Bill 8156 that seeks to strengthen and extend the agency’s corporate term to perpetual existence. The protesters slammed NHA’s alleged lack of clear accountability to its beneficiaries, dismal corporate and social performance and prioritizing business interests rather than public service. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Comelec holds mock Barangay-Sangguniang Kabataan elections

The Commission on Elections holds a mock automated elections in preparation for the coming Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections at the Pasong Tamo School in Quezon City on Tuesday. Volunteers and residents checked their registration and precincts numbers, filled up the ballots, and ingested them in vote counting machines during the dry run for the October 30 election. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Still flooded in San Simon, Pampanga

Residents navigate a flooded road in San Simon, Pampanga on August 8, 2023. Heavy rains brought by the enhanced southwest monsoon due to typhoons Egay and Falcon caused massive flooding in many parts of Pampanga and Bulacan for almost a month. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

NHA breaks ground for Navotas project

Beneficiaries look on during the groundbreaking of the Navotas Homes 5 housing project in Brgy. Tanza, Navotas on Tuesday .The project by the National Housing Authority, expected to be completed July 2024, will consist of 1,440 housing units and is part of efforts to address the country’s housing backlogs. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN news

