THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 8, 2022

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 08 2022 11:41 PM | Updated as of Aug 09 2022 12:09 AM

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

PNP honor guard at FVR wake

Philippine National Police and Philippine Navy personnel change guards at the wake of former president Fidel V. Ramos at the Heritage Memorial Park in Taguig Monday. Ramos, the 12th President of the Republic of the Philippines, will be given a state funeral with full military honors on August 9 at the Libingan ng mga Bayani. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Navigating Commonwealth traffic

Traffic builds up along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City amid cloudy skies and light rain showers on Monday. The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority reminds motorists about the ongoing Modified Unified Vehicular Volume Reduction Program (UVVRP) or number coding scheme from 5 until 8 p.m. from Mondays to Fridays, to decongest major thoroughfares in the metro. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

14 banca passengers rescued in Maimbung, Sulu

This photo released August 8, 2022 shows members of the Philippine Coast Guard assisting passengers of a capsized motorbanca in waters one nautical mile away from Maimbung Pier in Sulu province on August 6. Fourteen passengers were safely rescued during a joint search and rescue operation by the PCG Sub-Station Maimbung and 41st IB Philippine Army, and were turned over to the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council and Regional Health Unit in Maimbung. Courtesy of Philippine Coast Guard Station-Western Sulu

Job hunting in Manila

Job seekers check announcements during a one-day job fair spearheaded by the Public Employment Service Office of the Manila City government, at Solis Street, Manila on Monday. Around 2.99 million Filipinos were jobless in June as unemployment rate in the country remained at 6 percent during the month, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority. ABS-CBN News

Former vice presidential candidate Walden Bello arrested

Activist and former vice presidential candidate Walden Bello is taken into custody at the Philippine National Police's Camp Karingal on Monday. The arrest was in connection with the libel and cyber libel cases filed by former Davao City information officer Jefry Tupas against Bello after the then-VP candidate accused Tupas of being a drug dealer and of being involved in a drug raid in a TV interview. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Marcos graces turnover ceremony of AFP leadership change of command

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. looks on as incoming Armed Forces Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Bartolome Vicente Bacarro (right) shakes hands with outgoing Chief of Staff General Andres Centino (left) during a change of command ceremony at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City, on August 8, 2022. Bacarro will be the first Chief of Staff under Marcos and the first to serve a three-year term under a new law. Ezra Acayan, EPA-EFE/Pool

