THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 7, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

30 dead, dozens injured in Pakistan train accident Pakistani security and rescue officials inspect the derailed carriages of a passenger train in Sanghar, near Nawabshah, Pakistan on Sunday. The Hazara Express train, carrying 950 passengers, derailed on its way from Karachi to Havelian leaving 30 people dead and dozens injured, according to police. Nadeem Khawer, EPA-EFE

MMDA eyes completion of emergency road repairs by Wednesday Members of the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) manage traffic where the carousel bus lane merges into the adjacent lane near West Avenue area in Quezon City on Monday. The MMDA and the Department of Public Works and Highways target the completion of its “one time, big time” emergency repairs of EDSA by Wednesday, August 9. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Assistance distributed in flood-hit Bulacan Locals queue during the distribution of various government assistance to residents affected by the massive flooding in Bulacan at the Hiyas Convention Center, Malolos City, Bulacan on Monday. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. urged local government units and the public to brace for the impacts of climate change and explore adaptation measures, citing extreme weather events like the massive flooding in the different parts of country amid El Nino. Rene Dilan, PPA pool

Marcos leads army change of command President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (center) leads the change of command ceremony between incoming commanding general of the Philippine Army Lt. Gen. Roy Galido (right) and Armed Forces Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner Jr.(left) on Monday at Ricarte Hall, Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City. Brawner was the army commander since 2021 until his appointment last July 19. Yummie Dingding, PPA pool