THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 6, 2021

Stranded passengers due to ECQ wait outside North Port Terminal Passengers bound for Bacolod province wait outside the North Port Terminal in Tondo Manila on Friday. The passengers were supposed to travel Friday morning, but they were told the scheduled trip was cancelled and will only resume on Saturday. ABS-CBN News

Checkpoints on Rizal-NCR border as ECQ takes effect Motorists and pedestrians go through the checkpoint set up at the San Mateo-Batasan bridge on Friday as the enhanced community quarantine goes into effect in the National Capital Region. The NCR and surrounding provinces have been placed anew under ECQ in an effort to curb the rise of the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Tighter checks during Metro Manila ECQ Traffic at a checkpoint at the Alabang-Zapote Road on Friday as the enhanced community quarantine goes into effect in the National Capital Region. Police are imposing tighter pandemic protocols in an effort to curb the rise of the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Community pantry goes into action as ECQ starts A volunteer from a community pantry in Krus na Ligas, Quezon City distributes meals on the first day of Metro Manila's return to enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), the strictest lockdown level, on Friday. Maginhawa Community Pantry founder Ana Patricia Non earlier announced food packs would be delivered straight to beneficiaries' homes so they would no longer need to line up at village pantries amid movement restrictions. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Praying outside Quiapo Church on the first day of ECQ A man prays outside Quiapo Church in Manila on Friday, the first day of the 2-week enhanced community quarantine in the capital region as part of efforts curb the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant. Under the strict quarantine, public gatherings are banned and Masses and other religious services may only be held virtually. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Receiving and disinfecting food packs during another lockdown A woman sprays alcohol on the food pack she received from the city government in Barangay UP Campus, Quezon City on Friday, the first day of the re-implementation of the enhanced community quarantine, the strictest lockdown level. The Philippines on Friday reported a near 4-month high of COVID-19 infections at 10,623 as health authorities confirmed the presence of the more contagious Delta variant across all of NCR. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Cops inspects jeepney passengers amid lockdown A policeman inspects passengers inside a jeepney passing through a checkpoint in Quezon City on Friday, the first day of a two-week lockdown in Metro Manila that was implemented to prevent the spread of the highly infectious COVID-19 Delta variant. The Department of Health on Friday said the number of confirmed Delta variant cases in the country rose to 450, after confirming the presence of the variant in all Metro Manila cities. Eloisa Lopez, Reuters