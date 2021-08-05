THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 5, 2021

Lebanese hold mass a year after Beirut blast Relatives of the 2020 Beirut blast victims attend a Maronite Christian mass at the port of Lebanon's capital Beirut on Wednesday, commemorating the first anniversary of the blast that ravaged the city, killing at least 214. Hundreds of Lebanese marched on August 4 to mark a year since a cataclysmic explosion ravaged Beirut, protesting impunity over the country's worst peacetime disaster at a time when its economy was already in tatters. Anwar Amro, AFP

Speeding up, as sports climbing makes debut in Tokyo Olympics Laura Rogora of Italy in action during speed qualification for the women’s combined sport climbing event at the Aomio Urban Sports Park in Tokyo Wednesday. Forty athletes — 20 men and 20 women — will compete, as sports climbing makes its debut at the Summer Olympics. Maxim Shemeto, Reuters

Thousands line up for COVID-19 vaccines in Manila before ECQ People crowd outside SM Manila as they attempt to get vaccinated against COVID-19 on Thursday. The city of Manila noted that at least 5,000 people lined up at SM Manila to get vaccinated, 4,000 at Robinsons Manila and 3,000 at Lucky Chinatown Mall. Vaccination schedule in SM San Lazaro- Manila was canceled on Thursday due to safety and security reasons after an estimated 7,000 to 10,000 people showed up for vaccination. Some residents said they feared being disallowed from leaving their homes during the enhanced community quarantine if they have not been vaccinated. ABS-CBN News

Carlo Paalam advances to boxing finals Carlo Paalam of the Philippines turns emotional after beating Ryomei Tanaka of Japan in their Tokyo Olympics men’s flyweight semifinals at the Kokugikan Arena on Thursday. The 23-year-old Pinoy boxer, who won 5-0, will be competing against Galal Yafai of Great Britain at the boxing finals on August 7 at 1 p.m. Ueslei Marcelino, Reuters

Border checkpoints in NCR plus before ECQ Members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) enforce minimum health protocols at a checkpoint bordering San Mateo and Marikina on Thursday, day before the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in the National Capital Region and adjacent provinces. The increasing concern on Delta variant cases prompted the national government to place several regions including Metro Manila under strict community quarantine from August 6-20, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Las Pinas residents rush to get vaccinated vs COVID-19 People crowd outside a COVID-19 vaccination site in Pulang Lupa Uno, C5 extension Road, Las Piñas City in this photo taken around 8am on Thursday. Hundreds of people lined up for a chance to get vaccinated, a day before the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine in the National Capital Region due to the resurgence of COVID-19. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Eumir Marcial wins bronze in Olympic men's middleweight Eumir Marcial of the Philippines embraces Oleksandr Khyzhniak of Ukraine after losing the match in Tokyo Olympics men's middleweight semifinals at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Thursday. The Pinoy boxer brings home the country’s third medal in the 2020 Summer Olympics. Ueslei Marcelino, Reuters

Rushing to buy goods before start of 2-week ECQ People flock to Divisoria market in Manila to buy goods on Thursday, a day ahead the scheduled reimposition of the enhanced community quarantine in the National Capital Region. Metro Manila will be placed under the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) from August 6- 20 to in an effort to curb the spread of the more transmissible Delta variant of COVID-19. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Carlo Paalam's friends, family cheer his semis win in 2020 Tokyo Olympics Friends and family of Carlo Paalam celebrate in Barangay Kauswagan, Cagayan de Oro City after judges proclaimed him the victor against hometown bet Ryomei Tanaka in the men’s flyweight semifinal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Thursday. Paalam is set to fight for the country’s second gold Saturday at the Tokyo Olympics after outboxing Tanaka 5-0. Froilan Gallardo, ABS-CBN News

Travelers get ready to leave for the provinces before start of ECQ in Metro Manila Travelers pack and organize cargo boxes at the Araneta Bus Terminal in Quezon City on Wednesday while waiting for their ride to nearby provinces before the start of the enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila. The capital region is set to reimpose quarantine control points at various exit and entry points in Metro Manila as authorities gear up for another two-week ECQ to contain the spread of the COVID-19 delta variant. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News