THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 4, 2023

Pope leads World Youth Day celebrations Pope Francis (top) watches the performance of a dance group during a welcome ceremony in Meeting Hill at Parque Eduardo VII in Lisbon, Portugal, Thursday. The Pontiff is in Portugal on the occasion of World Youth Day (WYD), one of the main events of the Church that gathers the Pope with youngsters from around the world, taking place until August 6. Andre Kosters, EPA-EFE/pool

Historic rainfall inundates Beijing Local residents clean up the street in the aftermath of the flooding at a village following heavy rains in Beijing on August 3, 2023. Swathes of northern China were submerged in filthy floodwater on after days of historic rainfall battered the capital city of Beijing and surrounding areas. Jade Gao, AFP

Mass casualty airline crash simulated at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Rescue teams recover a 'victim' from an aircraft fire in a mass casualty airline crash exercise conducted by the Manila International Airport Authority at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) on August 4, 2023. The Crash Rescue Exercise (CREX) simulates a full-scale aircraft crash incident with airport emergency services, nearby hospitals and fire stations responding. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Parts of EDSA under emergency repair MMDA personnel on Friday put up road signs informing motorists of emergency repairs scheduled to begin 10pm later along EDSA. The nearly week-long repairs will see the DPWH conduct asphalt overlay and reblocking in 15 EDSA sites after recent incessant rains caused damage to Metro Manila’s main thoroughfare. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News