THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 5, 2022

Watching the Fagradalsfjall eruption People visit the scene of the newly erupted volcano taking place in Meradalir valley, near Mount Fagradalsfjall, Iceland on Thursday. The eruption is some 40 kilometers (25 miles) from Reykjavik, near the site of the Mount Fagradalsfjall volcano that erupted for six months in March-September 2021, mesmerizing tourists and spectators who flocked to the scene. Jeremie Richard, AFP

Buying produce at Kadiwa store Consumers buy lower priced vegetables at a Kadiwa Store in Barangay Marikina Heights on Friday. The project, which started under former president Ferdinand Marcos Sr., is being revived by the Department of Agriculture to provide more affordable prices and linkages between buyers and farmers. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

No to Manila Bay reclamation Fisherfolk from Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas hold a protest at the Department of Environment and Natural Resources headquarters in Quezon City Friday. The group challenged recently appointed DENR Secretary Ma. Antonia Yulo-Loysaga to take a stand against the destructive reclamation projects in Manila Bay, citing its environmental impact on Manila Bay and the livelihoods of thousands of fisherfolk dependent on the bay. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Cleaning up for school reopening Volunteers scrub chairs and clean classrooms at an elementary school in Manila on Friday, ahead of the reopening of schools on August 22. The Department of Education issued Order No. 034, which sets the opening of classes for school year 2022- 2023 on August 22, and mandates transition to 5-day in-person classes by November 2, 2022. Jam Sta. Rosa, AFP

Protest over treatment of prisoners in Russian-controlled Olevnika A woman with fake blood stains brandishes a paper reading "Olenivka" during a protest of friends and relatives of Azov battalion servicemen of Russian-controlled prison in Olenivka near Donetsk, following the recent strikes that killed Olenivka's Ukrainian prisoners, in Kyiv on August Thursday. A US official accused Moscow on August 4, 2022 of preparing to plant fake evidence to make it look like the recent mass killing of Ukrainian prisoners in an attack on a Russian-controlled prison was caused by Ukraine. Dimitar Dilkoff, AFP