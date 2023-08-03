THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 3, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

US Senate office evacuated after active shooter alert Staff are evacuated from the Russell Senate Office Building after an active shooter alert on Wednesday at the US Capitol, Washington, DC, USA. Senate buildings were evacuated following a call of an active shooter, but the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said no shooter or injured were located and the buildings were cleared for re-entry. Will Oliver, EPA-EFE

BIR files tax evasion charges against corporate officers Revenue Officers deliver tax documents at the Department of Justice Hall as they file charges against alleged tax evaders in Manila on Thursday. The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) filed 127 criminal cases for tax evasion against 214 corporate officers linked to P6.1B delinquency under BIR’s Run Against Tax Evaders (RATE ) Program in an attempt to remind corporations and corporate officers to pay proper taxes. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

7 electric posts collapse along Ongpin Street in Binondo Members of the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, Bureau of Fire Protection and Manila Electric Company (MERALCO) personnel assess the damage after at least 7 electric posts collapsed at Ongpin Street corner Quintin Paredes in Binondo, Manila on August 3, 2023. At least 3 people were reported to have sustained minor injuries during the incident. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Flood waters hit St. Mark's Square People sit in St. Mark's square, flooded by water reaching up to 1 meter, in Venice, Italy early Thursday. The flooding comes days after Unesco recommended putting the iconic Italian city on a list of world heritage sites in danger due to mass tourism, rising sea levels, and overdevelopment. Andrea Merala, EPA-EFE