Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 3, 2023 ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 04 2023 12:01 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. US Senate office evacuated after active shooter alert Staff are evacuated from the Russell Senate Office Building after an active shooter alert on Wednesday at the US Capitol, Washington, DC, USA. Senate buildings were evacuated following a call of an active shooter, but the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said no shooter or injured were located and the buildings were cleared for re-entry. Will Oliver, EPA-EFE BIR files tax evasion charges against corporate officers Revenue Officers deliver tax documents at the Department of Justice Hall as they file charges against alleged tax evaders in Manila on Thursday. The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) filed 127 criminal cases for tax evasion against 214 corporate officers linked to P6.1B delinquency under BIR’s Run Against Tax Evaders (RATE ) Program in an attempt to remind corporations and corporate officers to pay proper taxes. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News 7 electric posts collapse along Ongpin Street in Binondo Members of the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, Bureau of Fire Protection and Manila Electric Company (MERALCO) personnel assess the damage after at least 7 electric posts collapsed at Ongpin Street corner Quintin Paredes in Binondo, Manila on August 3, 2023. At least 3 people were reported to have sustained minor injuries during the incident. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Flood waters hit St. Mark's Square People sit in St. Mark's square, flooded by water reaching up to 1 meter, in Venice, Italy early Thursday. The flooding comes days after Unesco recommended putting the iconic Italian city on a list of world heritage sites in danger due to mass tourism, rising sea levels, and overdevelopment. Andrea Merala, EPA-EFE Filipinas mingle with football fans in meet-and-greet The Filipinas pose for photos during a press conference dubbed “Herstory continues” before mingling with fans at the Adidas store in Glorietta in Makati City on Thursday. The Filipinas are back in the country after their FIFA Women’s World Cup campaign that saw the debutantes stun host country New Zealand before bowing out of the competition in the first round. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Read More: Russell Senate Office Building active shooter alert US Capitol Washington DC USA Bureau of Internal Revenue BIR- Run Against Tax Evaders (RATE) tax evasion Binondo electric post collapse Manila Ongpin Street Plaza Ruiz St Mark's Square Venice Italy flood Venice flood St Mark's Square flood Unesco heritage site Filipinas Philippine Women's National Football Team PWNFT FIFA World Cup Herstory continues Adidas football /sports/08/04/23/palaro-2023-athletics-dominance-push-region-6-to-lead-after-day-4/sports/08/04/23/gilas-scores-easy-win-vs-iran-in-china-pocket-tourney/overseas/08/04/23/cambodias-hun-sen-says-son-is-next-pm/news/08/04/23/caap-confirms-missing-cessna-152-found-in-apayao-2-dead/video/business/08/03/23/ph-shares-close-higher-at-6576