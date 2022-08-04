Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 4, 2022 ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 04 2022 11:56 PM | Updated as of Aug 05 2022 12:02 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. Third heatwave hit France People cool down at the fountains of Trocadero, across the Eiffel Tower, during a heatwave in Paris, France, Wednesday. The European Commission encouraged EU member states to implement water conservation efforts and reuse treated wastewater for irrigation as countries like France experience its third heatwave since June. Mohammed Badra, EPA-EFE Marcos pays last respect to former President Ramos President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. speaks with former First lady Amelita ’Ming’ Ramos as he pays respect to the late President Fidel V. Ramos at the Heritage Memorial Park in Taguig City Thursday. Ramos will be given a state funeral with full military honors during the inurnment ceremony at the Libingan ng mga Bayani on August 9. Presidential Photo COVID ward turned to monkeypox isolation ward Hospital personnel from the Quezon City General Hospital disinfect the converted COVID-19 wards into monkeypox isolation wards in preparation for possible cases in the city on Thursday. The Department of Health assured the public of its readiness to manage the monkeypox cases following the detection of the country's first case of the disease last week. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News China flexes military muscle near Taiwan Chinese military helicopters fly past Pingtan island, one of mainland China's closest point to Taiwan, in Fujian province, on Thursday, ahead of massive military drills off Taiwan. China kicked off its largest-ever military exercises encircling Taiwan, in a show of force straddling vital international shipping lanes following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the self-ruled island. Hector Retamal, AFP 'No jurisdiction!' - Duterte on possible ICC probe over drug war Former President Rodrigo Duterte waves to the media and exclaims, “No jurisdiction!”, referring to the International Criminal Court, as he leaves the wake of former Pres. Fidel V. Ramos at the Heritage Park in Taguig City on Thursday. Duterte was asked to comment on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s’ decision not to rejoin the ICC amid a possible probe by the ICC prosecutor on the thousands of killings related to the war on drugs. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Read More: heatwave France fountain Trocadero Eiffel Tower Paris Ferdinand Marcos Jr. First Lady Amelita ’Ming’ Ramos wake president Fidel V. Ramos monkeypox isolation ward hospital Quezon City General Hospital COVID19 Chinese China Taiwan Fujian military drills Nancy Pelosi Rodrigo Duterte International Criminal Court case war on drugs /news/08/04/22/carlos-defends-dutertes-actions-on-china-row/video/news/08/04/22/peak-ng-covid-19-admissions-posibleng-sa-setyembre-o-oktubre/overseas/08/04/22/china-fires-missiles-around-taiwan-in-major-military-drills/entertainment/08/04/22/ang-probinsyano-4-deaths-in-1-episode-as-ending-nears/news/08/04/22/ginang-na-bumili-ng-electric-fan-sirang-sapatos-ang-natanggap