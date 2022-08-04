THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 4, 2022

Third heatwave hit France People cool down at the fountains of Trocadero, across the Eiffel Tower, during a heatwave in Paris, France, Wednesday. The European Commission encouraged EU member states to implement water conservation efforts and reuse treated wastewater for irrigation as countries like France experience its third heatwave since June. Mohammed Badra, EPA-EFE

Marcos pays last respect to former President Ramos President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. speaks with former First lady Amelita ’Ming’ Ramos as he pays respect to the late President Fidel V. Ramos at the Heritage Memorial Park in Taguig City Thursday. Ramos will be given a state funeral with full military honors during the inurnment ceremony at the Libingan ng mga Bayani on August 9. Presidential Photo

COVID ward turned to monkeypox isolation ward Hospital personnel from the Quezon City General Hospital disinfect the converted COVID-19 wards into monkeypox isolation wards in preparation for possible cases in the city on Thursday. The Department of Health assured the public of its readiness to manage the monkeypox cases following the detection of the country's first case of the disease last week. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

China flexes military muscle near Taiwan Chinese military helicopters fly past Pingtan island, one of mainland China's closest point to Taiwan, in Fujian province, on Thursday, ahead of massive military drills off Taiwan. China kicked off its largest-ever military exercises encircling Taiwan, in a show of force straddling vital international shipping lanes following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the self-ruled island. Hector Retamal, AFP