THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 3, 2022

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 04 2022 12:34 AM

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi meets Taiwan legislators

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (left) speaks while Taiwan’s Vice President of the Legislative Yuan Tsai Chi-Chang (right) looks on during their meeting at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday. Pelosi began her visit in Taiwan, the highest ranking US official to visit the island in 25 years, despite strong warnings of military action from China against the visit. Central News Agency, EPA-EFE

Teachers urge lawmakers: Keep poll workers tax break

Members of the Alliance of Concerned Teachers hold a protest in front of the House of Representatives in Quezon City Wednesday, urging lawmakers to override the decision of President Marcos, Jr. to veto a bill that would provide tax exemptions on the election workers service honoraria. Marcos opted to give cash aid to election workers, citing possible confusion and ‘leakage' with the imposition of the said tax exemption. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

OVP launches Peak Hours Augmentation Bus Service (PHABS) on EDSA

Vice President Sara Duterte joins a priest who was blessing buses during the launch of the “Peak Hours Augmentation Bus Service (PHABS) - Libreng Sakay” at the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) on Wednesday. Two OVP buses will be operational in Metro Manila through the EDSA bus carousel route, from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m., and 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays, Duterte's office said. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Dave Apolinario returns after winning IBO world flyweight title

Dave “Doberman” Apolinario and his manager Michael Pelayo arrive at the Ninoy International Airport Terminal 1 on Wednesday, days after winning the International Boxing Organization flyweight title. The Filipino boxer won against South African Gideon Buthelezi after a first-round knockout at the Premier Ellic Hotel in East London, South Africa last Saturday, July 30. ABS-CBN News

Ban Toxics pushes for toxic-free Brigada Eskwela

Parents and pupils help clean the San Antonio Elementary School along Roosevelt Avenue in Quezon City during the launch of ‘Brigada Eskwela”, on Wednesday. Environmental group Ban Toxics, that participated in the activity, urged schools to ban materials with toxic chemicals such as lead, mercury, phthalates, cadmium, and arsenic which are present in some paints and cleaning solutions, citing their health risks to children. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

