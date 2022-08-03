Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 3, 2022 ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 04 2022 12:34 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi meets Taiwan legislators US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (left) speaks while Taiwan’s Vice President of the Legislative Yuan Tsai Chi-Chang (right) looks on during their meeting at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday. Pelosi began her visit in Taiwan, the highest ranking US official to visit the island in 25 years, despite strong warnings of military action from China against the visit. Central News Agency, EPA-EFE Teachers urge lawmakers: Keep poll workers tax break Members of the Alliance of Concerned Teachers hold a protest in front of the House of Representatives in Quezon City Wednesday, urging lawmakers to override the decision of President Marcos, Jr. to veto a bill that would provide tax exemptions on the election workers service honoraria. Marcos opted to give cash aid to election workers, citing possible confusion and ‘leakage' with the imposition of the said tax exemption. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News OVP launches Peak Hours Augmentation Bus Service (PHABS) on EDSA Vice President Sara Duterte joins a priest who was blessing buses during the launch of the “Peak Hours Augmentation Bus Service (PHABS) - Libreng Sakay” at the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) on Wednesday. Two OVP buses will be operational in Metro Manila through the EDSA bus carousel route, from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m., and 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays, Duterte's office said. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Dave Apolinario returns after winning IBO world flyweight title Dave “Doberman” Apolinario and his manager Michael Pelayo arrive at the Ninoy International Airport Terminal 1 on Wednesday, days after winning the International Boxing Organization flyweight title. The Filipino boxer won against South African Gideon Buthelezi after a first-round knockout at the Premier Ellic Hotel in East London, South Africa last Saturday, July 30. ABS-CBN News Ban Toxics pushes for toxic-free Brigada Eskwela Parents and pupils help clean the San Antonio Elementary School along Roosevelt Avenue in Quezon City during the launch of ‘Brigada Eskwela”, on Wednesday. Environmental group Ban Toxics, that participated in the activity, urged schools to ban materials with toxic chemicals such as lead, mercury, phthalates, cadmium, and arsenic which are present in some paints and cleaning solutions, citing their health risks to children. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Read More: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Taipei Taiwan visit China teachers lawmakers election Comelec poll workers tax Alliance of Concerned Teachers House of Representatives Marcos Vice President Sara Duterte PITX buses Libreng Sakay Dave “Doberman” Apolinario International Boxing Organization flyweight title ban toxics Brigada Eskwela San Antonio Elementary School schools toxic chemicals /news/08/04/22/286-distressed-ofws-from-kuwait-fly-home/business/08/04/22/dti-chief-says-plaza-no-longer-peza-director-general/news/08/04/22/ph-calls-off-chopper-deal-with-russia-lorenzana-confirms/entertainment/08/04/22/bianca-lapus-expresses-support-for-vhong-navarro/business/08/04/22/philippines-israel-free-trade-deal-possible-dti-chief