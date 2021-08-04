THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 4, 2021

Golfer Bianca Pagdanganan begins medal quest in Tokyo Olympics Philippines' Bianca Pagdanganan watches her drive from the 1st tee in round 1 of the women’s golf individual stroke play during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe, Japan on Wednesday. Pagdanganan who won gold with Yuka Saso during the 2018 Asian Games will play against the world’s top golf players from August 4-7. Yoshi Iwamoto, AFP

Yuka Saso eyes Olympic medal Yuka Saso of the Philippines in action during the first round of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics women's golf individual final at the Kasumigaseki Country Club, Kawagoe, Saitama, Japan on Wednesday. Saso, who won the US Women’s Open last June will be competing against the 3 Rio Olympics medalists Park In-bee, Lydia Ko and Feng Shanshan and other top women golfers around the world including Filipina golfer Bianca Pagdanganan. Murad Sezer, Reuters

Manila taps health volunteers for 24/7 vaccination drive Volunteers attend an orientation conducted by the Manila Health Department at the Kartilya ng Katipunan in Manila on Wednesday. The city government of Manila is currently accepting volunteer nurses, doctors, dentists, pharmacists, and midwives to augment the city’s frontliners as they prepare for their 24/7 vaccination drive. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Disinfecting houses in Pasay A house in Barangay 201, Zone 20 in Kalayaan Village, Barrio Balagbag in Pasay City is being disinfected on Wednesday after members of 2 families there were infected with the COVID-19 virus. About 40 houses in 22 barangays in the city were placed under granular lockdown due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the area, according to Pasay City local government unit. ABS-CBN News

China tests residents with resurgence of COVID-19 cases Residents queue to undergo swab testing for COVID-19 in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. China tested millions of residents in different provinces as the country reported 71 domestic cases, its highest daily number of coronavirus cases since January. Agence France Presse

San Juan City distributes quarantine passes ahead of ECQ Residents wait as authorities on Wednesday distribute quarantine passes in Barangay Batis, San Juan City ahead of the implementation of the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) in the National Capital Region on Aug. 6-20, 2021. The quarantine pass allows 1 person per household to buy essential goods during the whole quarantine period. Fully vaccinated senior residents will also be allowed to go out for essential reasons. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Pasig residents receive unclaimed ECQ 'ayuda' Pasig residents on Wednesday receive their unclaimed Enhanced Community Quarantine Financial Assistance (ECQ FA) given to local government units within the NCR+ bubble last April. The local government of Pasig said it has been conducting distribution drives since June to give beneficiaries who have yet to claim their "ayuda" the chance to finally receive their ECQ FA. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Bedridden residents in San Juan vaccinated against COVID-19 Armando Lim, 62 comforts his wife Virginia, 61 as health workers prepare to administer Johnson and Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine at their home in San Juan City on Wednesday. The city of San Juan inoculated bedridden residents against COVID-19 as part of the city’s efforts against the virus. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News