THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 2, 2022

Here are the day's top stories in photos.
Cleaning up for class opening
Volunteer parents and teachers clean up classrooms inside the Aurora A. Quezon Elementary School in Manila on Tuesday. The Department of Education officially commenced its nationwide Brigada Eskwela, where volunteers clean, repaint and do necessary repairs in public schools, in preparation for the reopening of in-person classes on August 22. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Class enrollment in Manila for SY 2022-2023
Teachers process enrollment forms at the Hermenegildo J. Atienza Elementary School in Baseco Compound, Tondo, Manila on Tuesday. A total of 13,152,065 learners have so far registered since enrollment started last July 25, according to the Department of Education. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Climate advocates urge Japan to stop financing fossil fuels
Climate advocates stage a protest action in front of the Japanese Embassy in Manila on Tuesday, calling on the Japanese government and corporations to stop financing fossil fuels and the promotion of “false solutions” to the climate crisis. Japan, which according to the protesters is one of the top importers of fossil fuels, hosted its 2022 Energy Summit that aims to discuss emerging technologies on the energy sector and address ways toward a carbon-neutral society. Jimmy Domingo, ABS-CBN News
Fire in residential area in Sta. Cruz, Manila reaches 5th alarm
Members of the Bureau of Fire Protection attempt to extinguish a fire at a residential area along P. Guevarra and Fugoso Streets, behind the Central Market in Sta Cruz, Manila on Tuesday. The blaze, which started at 1:05 p.m., reached the 5th alarm, and fire out was declared at 3:23. p.m. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News
Man rescues pet dog during Sta. Cruz fire
A man rescues his pet dog during a fire in Barangay 311, Sta. Cruz, Manila on Tuesday. The fire gutted a residential area on Pedro Guevarra St. behind the Quiapo Central Market, according to the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP). George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Fabella Hospital evacuates patients as fire razes adjacent property
Nurses and rescue workers help evacuate patients from the third floor of the Fabella Hospital in Sta. Cruz, Manila, Tuesday afternoon. A huge fire, which reached 5th alarm, hit an adjacent property but was eventually extinguished. ABS-CBN News
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Asia tour
This handout photo taken and released by Malaysia's Department of Information on Tuesday, shows Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi waving as she leaves the Parliament House after a meeting with Malaysian officials in Kuala Lumpur. Pelosi arrived in Kuala Lumpur for her second stop in an Asian tour that has sparked rage in Beijing over a possible stop in Taiwan, the first by a US House Speaker in 25 years. Nazri Rapaa, Malaysia Department of Information/AFP
James Webb telescope captures Cartwheel Galaxy
This handout composite image by ESA/James Webb Space telescope released on Tuesday shows the Cartwheel Galaxy and its companion galaxies is a composite from Webbís Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) and Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI), which reveals details that are difficult to see in the individual images alone. This galaxy formed as the result of a high-speed collision that occurred about 400 million years ago. The Cartwheel is composed of two rings, a bright inner ring and a colorful outer ring. Space Telescope Science Institut, ESA/Webb/AFP