THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 2, 2022

Cleaning up for class opening Volunteer parents and teachers clean up classrooms inside the Aurora A. Quezon Elementary School in Manila on Tuesday. The Department of Education officially commenced its nationwide Brigada Eskwela, where volunteers clean, repaint and do necessary repairs in public schools, in preparation for the reopening of in-person classes on August 22. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Class enrollment in Manila for SY 2022-2023 Teachers process enrollment forms at the Hermenegildo J. Atienza Elementary School in Baseco Compound, Tondo, Manila on Tuesday. A total of 13,152,065 learners have so far registered since enrollment started last July 25, according to the Department of Education. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Climate advocates urge Japan to stop financing fossil fuels Climate advocates stage a protest action in front of the Japanese Embassy in Manila on Tuesday, calling on the Japanese government and corporations to stop financing fossil fuels and the promotion of “false solutions” to the climate crisis. Japan, which according to the protesters is one of the top importers of fossil fuels, hosted its 2022 Energy Summit that aims to discuss emerging technologies on the energy sector and address ways toward a carbon-neutral society. Jimmy Domingo, ABS-CBN News

Fire in residential area in Sta. Cruz, Manila reaches 5th alarm Members of the Bureau of Fire Protection attempt to extinguish a fire at a residential area along P. Guevarra and Fugoso Streets, behind the Central Market in Sta Cruz, Manila on Tuesday. The blaze, which started at 1:05 p.m., reached the 5th alarm, and fire out was declared at 3:23. p.m. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Man rescues pet dog during Sta. Cruz fire A man rescues his pet dog during a fire in Barangay 311, Sta. Cruz, Manila on Tuesday. The fire gutted a residential area on Pedro Guevarra St. behind the Quiapo Central Market, according to the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP). George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Fabella Hospital evacuates patients as fire razes adjacent property Nurses and rescue workers help evacuate patients from the third floor of the Fabella Hospital in Sta. Cruz, Manila, Tuesday afternoon. A huge fire, which reached 5th alarm, hit an adjacent property but was eventually extinguished. ABS-CBN News

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Asia tour This handout photo taken and released by Malaysia's Department of Information on Tuesday, shows Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi waving as she leaves the Parliament House after a meeting with Malaysian officials in Kuala Lumpur. Pelosi arrived in Kuala Lumpur for her second stop in an Asian tour that has sparked rage in Beijing over a possible stop in Taiwan, the first by a US House Speaker in 25 years. Nazri Rapaa, Malaysia Department of Information/AFP