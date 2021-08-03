THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 3, 2021

Pinoy boxer Carlo Paalam gives PH 4th Olympic medal Carlo Paalam of the Philippines reacts after beating Shakhobidin Zoirov of Uzbekistan in their Tokyo Olympics men’s flyweight quarterfinal at the Kokugikan Arena on Tuesday. The 27-year-old Paalam will take on Ryomei Tanaka of Japan in the semifinals on August 5, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. Carl Recine, Reuters

Surge in COVID-19 cases recorded in US states Two women wear masks while dressed as Minnie Mouse in Times Square during the outbreak of COVID-19 in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., Monday. The US CDC reported a spike in coronavirus cases at 72,00 cases per day around the country, prompting calls for mandatory vaccination for transport and health workers. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo urged private businesses to require vaccination for admission of potential customers in an attempt to curb the spread of the delta variant. Andrew Kelly, Reuters

Pinoys cheer for Nesthy Petecio A man reacts as bystanders watch the finals of the Tokyo Olympics women's featherweight finals between Filipina boxer Nesthy Petecio and Sena Irie from Japan at a tricycle terminal in Quezon City on Tuesday. Irie won the gold, while Petecio settled for silver. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Frontline workers allowed to enter NCR A policeman inspects a public utility vehicle with passengers at a checkpoint set up as heightened restrictions were imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Quezon City on Monday. Frontliners and employees working in companies producing food and other essentials will be allowed to cross borders even as the National Capital Region will be in placed under the strictest enhanced community quarantine on Aug. 6-20, 2021, according to Joint Task Force COVID-19 Shield Commander Lt. Gen. Israel Ephraim. Eloisa Lopez, Reuters

No losers here Winner Sena Irie (blue) of Japan and second-placer Nesthy Petecio of the Philippines celebrate after their women's feather (54-57kg) boxing final bout during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo on Tuesday. Petecio, the country’s first female pugilist to snag an Olympic medal, matches her country’s highest podium finish in boxing courtesy of Onyok Velasco in the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games. Luis Robayo, AFP

Truck mishap kills 1, injures another in Antipolo People watch as workers clear debris after a dump truck fell over and crushed a small canteen along the highway in Sitio Kapatagan, Barangay San Jose, Antipolo City on Tuesday. According to canteen owner Romina Maligaya, the accident happened around 3 a.m., killing her employee John Gilbert Guanzon, 37, while his wife Jessica Setra sustained minor injuries. The driver of the truck fled from the scene, but his companion was apprehended by locals and rescue teams. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Contact-tracing forms required for boarding Commuters sign contact-tracing forms before boarding the MRT-3 at the Taft Avenue Station in Pasay on Tuesday. The Department of Transportation on Monday said vaccinated individuals who are allowed to go out may avail of free rides on MRT-3, LRT-2 and PNR trains from Aug 3-20 as Metro Manila gears up for the impending enhanced community quarantine. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News