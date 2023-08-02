THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 2, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

20 killed in India expressway construction accident Rescue operations after a girder launching machine collapsed above an under-construction expressway in Thana, outside Mumbai, India on Tuesday. At least 20 people were killed when a crane collapsed at the construction site of the Samruddhi Expressway in the outskirts of Mumbai, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said. EPA-EFE

Beijing floods leave several dead A man looks at a damaged car following heavy rains in Fangshan district in Beijing on Tuesday. At least 11 people were killed and 13 were missing after heavy rains lashed Beijing, state media said on August 1, in rains that have submerged roads and deluged neighborhoods with mud. Pedro Pardo, AFP

Pilgrims gather for World Youth Day in Lisbon Pilgrims gather on the first day of the World Youth Day (WYD) in Lisbon, Portugal on Tuesday. The Pontiff will be in Portugal on World Youth Day, one of the main events of the Roman Catholic Church that gathers the Pope with young people from around the world. WYD 2023 will run from August 1 to 6. Antonio Cotrim, EPA-EFE

Residents mark Day of Cavinti with Sambalilo Festival A resident of Cavinti, Laguna joins the street parade celebrating the 9th Sambalilo Festival during the fourth Day of Cavinti, Laguna on Wednesday. The festival highlights the sambalilo, a straw hat made from woven pandan leaves found in abundance in the area. Artist Calupig, PonD News Asia

Inspiring the next generation of Filipinas Filipinas midfielder Sara Eggesvik hands a young fan a jersey as the Philippine Women’s National Team arrives at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Wednesday after their historic debut at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in New Zealand. The team captured the hearts of football fans as the massive underdogs put one up over the host team before bowing out of the contest after a 6-0 loss to Norway Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News