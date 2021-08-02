THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 2, 2021

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination at Quirino Grandstand A health worker administers the first dose of Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a resident at the drive-thru vaccination site in Quirino Grandstand, Manila on Monday. Only those who have pre-registered through the www.manilacovid19vaccine.ph will be accommodated given the limited doses in the vaccine site, according to the City of Manila Public Information Office. ABS-CBN News

PH sprinter Kristina Knott ends Tokyo Olympics journey Kristina Knott of the Philippines reacts after competing during the first round of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics women's 200-meter heats at the Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan on Monday. The 25-year old Filipino-American sprinter failed to qualify to the next round after finishing 5th with a time of 23.80 in Heat 7. Lucy Nicholson, Reuters

Hundreds queue for COVID-19 vaccine in Las Piñas People waiting to get vaccinated crowd the entrance of a COVID-19 vaccination site in Pulang Lupa Uno, C5 extension Road, Las Piñas City in this photo taken around 7am on Monday. Hundreds of people, mostly seafarers and cruise ship workers, queued as early as 2am for a chance to get vaccinated as the country experiences a surge in COVID-19 cases. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Philpost releases PNoy commemorative stamp An employee of the Philippine Postal Corporation shows a newly released stamp bearing the photo of the late President Benigno Aquino III on Monday. The stamps can be purchased for P480 per sheet or 40 pieces at the Philpost office in Lawton, Manila. Aquino, who served as the country’s 15th president, died due to renal disease secondary to diabetes last June 24, 2021. ABS-CBN News

Marikina river water level rises The water level of Marikina River dips below 15 meters, hours after the local government unit of Marikina raised alarm on the increasing water level at 5am on Monday. Several cars parked in the area got submerged as residents were caught off guard with the rising water level caused by heavy downpour in mountainous areas of Rizal. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Strict implementation of health protocols urged as COVID-19 cases rise Commuters sanitize before boarding a public utility vehicle in adherence to minimum health protocols at a public transport terminal on C3 Road along 5th Avenue in Caloocan City on Monday. The Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19 reminded the public to strictly observe minimum health protocols as cases of the highly infectious Delta variant have been recorded in Metro Manila. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

No fear in Brazil Demonstrators take part in a rally in support of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and called for a printed vote model at Esplanade of Ministries in Brasilia, Brazil on Sunday. Thousands of Brazilians took to the streets of Rio de Janeiro and Brasilia Sunday to support Bolsonaro and protest the country's electronic voting system. Evaristo Sa, AFP