THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 1, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Assistance to low-income Filipinos pushed with new round of fuel hike Member groups of the Samahan at Ugnayan ng mga Konsyumer para sa Ikauunlad ng Bayan hold a protest against the recent round of oil price hikes at the Boy Scout Circle, Quezon City on August 1, 2023. The group called on the government to assist low-income Filipinos dealing with the impacts of recent typhoons compounded by increasing prices of basic consumer goods. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Mud and flood as Doksuri batters Beijing A woman walks on a muddy street next to cars damaged by flood during a downpour in Mentougou District, west of Beijing, China on Tuesday. Heavy rains brought by Typhoon Doksuri caused floods in northern China and left two dead and thousands being evacuated as Beijing experienced its heaviest rainfall of the year. Mark R. Cristino, EPA-EFE

Rider covers up against the rain along EDSA A motorcycle rider takes shelter under the Kamuning flyover to cover a packaged food for delivery during a heavy downpour in Quezon City on Tuesday. The Metro Manila Development authority warned motorcycle riders not to stop under flyovers and footbridges, citing safety concerns and its impact to traffic flow. Erring riders will be issued violation tickets with a P500 fine starting August 1. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Myanmar junta releases 7,700 detainees to mark Asarnha Bucha day Relatives and friends of prisoners gather around a bus carrying inmates upon their release from Insein prison in Yangon, Myanmar on Tuesday. The Myanmar military announced an amnesty for over 7,700 detainees across the country on August 1 to commemorate the Full Moon Day of Waso, also known as Asarnha Bucha day. Nyein Chyan Naing, EPA-EFE