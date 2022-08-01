THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 1, 2022

Search and rescue after Tagaytay-Nasugbu Road vehicular accident Rescue personnel work at a site of a vehicular accident along the Tagaytay-Nasugbu Road in Barangay Aga, Nasugbu, Batangas on Monday. At least 3 people were confirmed killed while search and rescue operation continue after a dump truck, carrying sand, lost its brakes hitting a motorcycle and a sports utility vehicle (SUV). Courtesy: Alex Pimentel, Nasugbu MDRRMO

Nicole Borromeo of Cebu is new Binibining Pilipinas International Nicole Borromeo from Cebu reacts as outgoing Binibining Pilipinas International Hannah Arnold crowns her as this year's winner Binibining Pilipinas International during the pageant’s coronation night held at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday. Borromeo bested 39 other candidates representing cities and provinces nationwide. Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News

Philippine flag flies at half-mast to honor Fidel V Ramos The Philippine flag flies at half-mast at the Malacanang Palace grounds in Manila on Monday, following the death of former President Fidel V. Ramos. All national flags shall be flown at half-mast on all buildings and places where it is displayed for 10 days, to mourn the passing and honor the late President Ramos who died on Sunday at the of 94. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Remembering Cory Aquino on her death anniversary Flowers are offered at the tomb of former President Corazon C. Aquino at the Manila Memorial Park in Paranaque City on Monday. The country commemorates the 13th death anniversary of the democracy icon Cory Aquino, who died on August 1, 2009 after battling colon cancer. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Marcos visits COVID vaccination site as PinasLakas campaign launched President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivers a speech during his visit to a COVID-19 vaccination site in Pasig City on Monday. The Health department launched its “PinasLakas” campaign, which aims to strengthen the COVID-19 booster vaccination around the country during the first 100 days of the Marcos administration. Jam Sta. Rosa, AFP

Kentucky flooding kills at least 28, more missing A Perry County school bus, along with other debris, sits in a creek near Jackson, Kentucky, Sunday. Rescuers in Kentucky are taking the search effort door-to-door in worsening weather conditions as they brace for a long and grueling effort to locate victims of flooding that devastated the state's east, its governor said. Seth Herald, AFP