THE DAY IN PHOTOS: July 31, 2023

Marcos meets with EU head Ursula von der Leyen President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (right) talks with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen during arrival honors at Malacanang Palace in Manila on Monday. The two leaders are expected to hold bilateral meetings to bolster European Union-Philippines relations and discuss matters on trade, security and global challenges in infrastructure. Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE/pool

Lola, grandson saved from flooded house in Calumpit Members of Calumpit Municipal Risk Reduction and Management Office save 88-year-old Virginia Delos Reyes along with her grandson in Barangay San Miguel, Calumpit, Bulacan on Monday. Delos Reyes said they have been stranded in their house for a week as incessant rains brought by the enhanced habagat caused flooding in the area. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Incessant rains inundate almost whole of Bulacan Locals take alternative modes of transportation as they navigate flooded roads in Hagonoy, Bulacan on Monday. Twenty-two out of 24 towns and cities in Bulacan are currently flooded due to the incessant rains brought by Typhoon Egay and the southwest monsoon enhanced by Typhoon Falcon. Rainiel Angelyn Figueroa, ABS-CBN News

63rd Palarong Pambansa opens Athletes from different regions of the Philippines participate in the Palarong Pambansa 2023 opening parade amid heavy rains in Marikina City on Monday. Student-athletes from 17 regions around the country will compete from July 29 until August 5 as the 63rd Palarong Pambansa resumes after its three year suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News