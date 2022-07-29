THE DAY IN PHOTOS: July 29, 2022

Indigenous people protest in Canada during Pope Francis mass Indigenous people hold a protest banner as Pope Francis celebrates Mass at the National Shrine of Sainte-Anne-de-BeauprÈ in Quebec, Canada, on Thursday. Pope Francis earlier decried "ideological colonization" and renewed his apology to Indigenous peoples for decades of abuse during a speech before Canada's top officials, who invited him to take further action leading to "real reconciliation." Vincenzo Pinto, AFP

Manila conducts anti-dengue drive as school opening nears A worker from the Manila Disaster and Risk Reduction Management Office (MDRRMO) conducts fumigation against dengue at the Victorino Mapa High School in San Miguel, Manila on Friday, in preparation for the opening of classes in August. The country's dengue cases have nearly doubled as it tallied 73,909 infections so far this year, 96 percent higher than some 37,000 cases reported during the same period last year, according to the Department of Health. ABS-CBN News

Clearing the rubble Bangued, Abra resident Ronnie Garcia looks away momentarily as members of the Bureau of Fire Protection clear debris from his home on Friday, days after a magnitude 7 earthquake rocked parts of Luzon. Garcia says he pulled a pregnant niece out of their home during the quake but she was still hit on the leg causing minor injuries and had to wait for rescuers. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN New

Burma Solidarity Philippines shows support for Myanmar, protests executions Members of the Burma Solidarity Philippines stage a protest on Friday at the Boy Scout Circle in Quezon City to express their solidarity and support of democracy in Myanmar and denounce the killing by hanging of four pro democracy activists. The killing of four democracy activists in Myanmar was the Southeast Asian nation’s first execution in decades, sparking widespread condemnation that the Myanmar military has so far defended itself against by referring to the deaths as “justice for the people.” Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News