THE DAY IN PHOTOS: July 30, 2021

Nievarez wraps up Olympic campaign in rowing Filipino Olympian Cris Nievarez competes in the men's single sculls in rowing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics at the Sea Forest Waterway, in Tokyo, Japan on Friday. The first-time Olympian and only Southeast Asian qualifier in Tokyo wrapped up his campaign at 23rd overall. Piroschka Van De Wouw, Reuters

PH, US mark 70th anniversary of the Mutual Defense Treaty United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin (left) and Philippines' Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana (right) shake hands after a bilateral meeting at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City on Friday. President Rodrigo Duterte has decided to fully restore a pact governing the presence of US troops in the Philippines, the two countries' defense ministers said, reversing a decision that had caused increasing concern in Washington and Manila. Rolex Dela Pena, Reuters/pool

Drying after days of rain A woman takes advantage of the fairly calm weather as she dries tamban fish in Brgy. San Rafael IV in Noveleta, Cavite on Friday. Parts of the Philippines have been drenched in monsoon rains the past few days, which state weather bureau PAGASA expects to continue in parts of Luzon. ABS-CBN News

Flood waters remain in Valenzuela Valenzuela residents contend with floodwaters on Friday after torrential rain brought by the southwest monsoon inundated parts of the country for several days. State weather bureau PAGASA said Luzon can expect more rains Friday as the southwest monsoon continues to prevail over the country. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Getting a COVID-19 booster shot Doctor Ziv Feldman receives a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel on Friday. Israel will offer a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines to people aged over 60 according to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett beginning Sunday as part of a “complementary vaccination program” as concerns mount over the more contagious Delta variant. Ronen Zvulun, Reuters