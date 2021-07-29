THE DAY IN PHOTOS: July 29, 2021

Pinoy boxer Eumir Marcial advances to quarterfinals Eumir Marcial of the Philippines reacts after winning the fight against Younes Nemouchi of Algeria during the Tokyo Olympics men's middleweight round 16 at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Thursday. Marcial, who won by technical knockout, will compete against Arman Darchinyan of Armenia for the quarterfinal round on August 1. Ueslei Marcelino, Reuters

More rains ahead until early August People wade in gutter deep floodwater at an outdoor market in P. Guevarra Street, Manila on Thursday. Weather bureau PAGASA advised the public to remain vigilant as southwest monsoon is forecast to bring moderate to heavy rains until early August. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Pinay boxer Irish Magno bows out of Tokyo Olympics Irish Magno of the Philippines in action against Jutamas Jitpong of Thailand during the Tokyo Olympics women's flyweight round 16 at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Thursday. The 30-year old Pinay boxer bowed to Jitpong, 5-0. Luis Robayo, Reuters

Fishing near the trash trap A man attempts to catch fish adjacent to a trash trap at a waterway going to Manila Bay along Diokno Boulevard in Paranaque City on Thursday. The environmental department installed trash traps in several river systems in Central Luzon to prevent wastes from reaching Manila Bay. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Even dogs follow health protocols Dogs wearing face masks and shield rest on a pedicab along P. Guevarra Street in Manila on Thursday. The dog owner had his pet dogs wear the personal protective equipment just for fun as wearing of face mask and face shield remain mandatory in the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Protocol reminders People pass by a neighborhood outpost adorned with tarpaulins reminding them of COVID-19 protocols at a market in Brgy. Batasan, Quezon City on Thursday. The Philippines on Thursday reported 5,735 new COVID-19 cases and recorded a positivity rate of 16.2 percent, the highest since April 29 according to ABS-CBN’s data analytics team Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin arrives in the Philippines US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (3rd from left) talks to US Embassy Charge d’Affaires John Law (in white Barong Tagalog) upon his arrival in the Philippines, the last stop of his Southeast Asia trip, on Thursday. Aside from a scheduled courtesy call with President Rodrigo Duterte, Austin is also set to meet with Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin, Jr. and Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana to discuss mutual security concerns and how Manila and Washington could further strengthen their long-standing alliance. Photos courtesy of US Embassy

Rain clouds loom over Metro Manila Dark clouds hover over Metro Manila, as seen from Antipolo, Rizal, on Thursday as monsoon rains continue to pour over parts of the country. State weather PAGASA on Wednesday said the southwest monsoon dumped a month’s worth of rain over parts of Luzon the past 7 days. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News