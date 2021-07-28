THE DAY IN PHOTOS: July 28, 2021

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

US CDC reimposes mask wearing for fully vaccinated people People wear masks while walking in Grand Central Terminal in New York City on Tuesday. Due to the rapidly spreading Delta variant, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended that fully vaccinated people begin wearing masks indoors again in places with high Covid-19 transmission rates. Spencer Platt, Getty Images/AFP

Simone Biles drops out of gymnastics team finals Russia's Angelina Melnikova (left) is congratulated by USA's Simone Biles as Russia wins the artistic gymnastics women's team final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo on Tuesday. Biles, the most decorated female gymnast in the world, dropped out of the gymnastics women’s team final, citing mental health issues with the International Olympic Committee expressing huge respect and support for the bemedaled gymnast’s decision. Lionel Bonaventure, AFP

Away from home Residents of Barangay Concepcion Uno in Marikina take shelter at the H. Bautista Elementary School in the city on July 28, 2021 as water level in Marikina River breached 15 meters. The moderate to heavy rains in Metro Manila due to southwest monsoon caused water level in the river to rise prompting authorities to evacuate residents in flood-prone areas. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Vaccination resumes in QC evacuation center Some evacuees remain while vaccination resumes at the Bagong Silangan Elementary School in Quezon City on Wednesday, as monsoon rains persist since the past few days. The city government has inoculated 827,949 or 48.70% of the 1.7 million target population, as of July 28, according to a report released by the Quezon City government. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News