THE DAY IN PHOTOS: July 28, 2022

Free drinking water for earthquake affected residents Residents queue for free drinking water from a local water seller Thursday, a day after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake jolted the province of Abra. Supply of drinking water has not been restored in the whole of Bangued after the powerful quake damaged infrastructure in the area. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Residents spend night outside homes after powerful quake in Abra Residents stay at a makeshift shelter after spending the night outside their home in Bangued, Abra Thursday. Residents were advised to stay outside their homes due to aftershocks following a 7.0 magnitude earthquake on July 27. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

San Juan administers 2nd COVID-19 vaccine booster shot Eligible San Juan residents line up to get their second booster shots against COVID-19 at the VMall, Greenhills on Thursday. The city government of San Juan launched the vaccination drive for the A3 category or persons with comorbidities aged 18-49, and the general population aged 50 and above. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Thai officials swear allegiance to become lawful civil servants Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha (C) leads his cabinet and government officials in the salute to the portrait of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun during a ceremony at the royal ground of Sanam Luang, outside the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand on Thursday. The ceremony for taking the oath of allegiance to become lawful civil servants was held to mark the king's 70th birthday on July 28. Rungroj Yongrit, EPA-EFE

Cleaning up the day after A woman picks up debris in Bangued, Abra on Thursday, a day after an earthquake hit parts of Luzon. Abra, the epicenter of the magnitude 7 quake, declared a state of calamity saying the temblor "severely damaged" private and government properties, and affected about 80 percent of the population. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News