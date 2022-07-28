Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: July 28, 2022 ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 28 2022 11:58 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. Free drinking water for earthquake affected residents Residents queue for free drinking water from a local water seller Thursday, a day after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake jolted the province of Abra. Supply of drinking water has not been restored in the whole of Bangued after the powerful quake damaged infrastructure in the area. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Residents spend night outside homes after powerful quake in Abra Residents stay at a makeshift shelter after spending the night outside their home in Bangued, Abra Thursday. Residents were advised to stay outside their homes due to aftershocks following a 7.0 magnitude earthquake on July 27. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News San Juan administers 2nd COVID-19 vaccine booster shot Eligible San Juan residents line up to get their second booster shots against COVID-19 at the VMall, Greenhills on Thursday. The city government of San Juan launched the vaccination drive for the A3 category or persons with comorbidities aged 18-49, and the general population aged 50 and above. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Thai officials swear allegiance to become lawful civil servants Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha (C) leads his cabinet and government officials in the salute to the portrait of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun during a ceremony at the royal ground of Sanam Luang, outside the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand on Thursday. The ceremony for taking the oath of allegiance to become lawful civil servants was held to mark the king's 70th birthday on July 28. Rungroj Yongrit, EPA-EFE Cleaning up the day after A woman picks up debris in Bangued, Abra on Thursday, a day after an earthquake hit parts of Luzon. Abra, the epicenter of the magnitude 7 quake, declared a state of calamity saying the temblor "severely damaged" private and government properties, and affected about 80 percent of the population. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Marcos visits quake-hit Abra, coordinates with local officials President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. visits victims of the powerful earthquake in Abra, on Thursday. Marcos coordinated with local officials after a briefing with concerned agencies to address concerns of those affected by the disaster. Malacanang Photo Read More: Bangued Abra earthquake water supply COVID19 COVID19 vaccine San Juan A3 comorbidities COVID-19 coronavirus San Juan City resbakuna bakunahan bakuna Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha King Maha Vajiralongkorn Thai king King Maha Vajiralongkorn birthday Abra eathquake Abra quake Luzon quake Bongbong Marcos /life/07/28/22/cebu-archdiocese-optimistic-on-faster-canonization-process-for-ven-camomot/sports/07/28/22/team-obiena-pledges-p500k-donation-to-lydia-de-vega/news/07/28/22/tourists-sites-in-ilocos-sur-closed-due-to-earthquake/news/07/28/22/mahigit-p400-m-halaga-ng-shabu-nasamsam-sa-pampanga-1-arestado/overseas/07/28/22/biden-to-bring-up-taiwan-south-china-sea-in-call-with-xi