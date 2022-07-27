Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: July 27, 2022 ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 28 2022 12:17 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. Powerful quake damages building in Abra Motorists drive past a damaged building along Ilocos Sur-Abra Road in Bangued after a powerful earthquake hit Abra Wednesday morning. The earthquake jolted the town of Lagangilang in Abra and was felt in different parts of Luzon. Photo courtesy of the Office of Abra Rep. Ching Bernos Earthquake aftermath in Vigan, Ilocos Sur A car sustains damage following a magnitude 7.0 earthquake in Vigan, Ilocos Sur Wednesday. The Provincial government of Ilocos Sur declared work suspension in both public and private offices and called for the evacuation of those residing in the coastal areas after the powerful quake. Photo courtesy of Kervin King Landslide blocks highway in Mountain Province A landslide blocks Halsema Highway in Mountain Province after a powerful earthquake jolted the Cordillera Administrative Region on Wednesday. Authorities have advised motorists and travelers to postpone their trips to the area. Mountain Province MDRRMO Metro workers evacuate as strong quake jolts Luzon Workers evacuate high-rise buildings in the Ortigas Business District after Wednesday's earthquake. A magnitude 7.0 earthquake jolted the town of Lagangilang in Abra, and was felt in the capital region Wednesday. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Rescue operation in La Trinidad, Benguet after powerful quake A handout photo made available by the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) shows rescuers and policemen retrieving a resident from a collapsed building following an earthquake in La Trinidad, Benguet province, Wednesday. One person was reportedly killed in Benguet, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC). Bureau of Fire Protection/EPA-EFE Vigan Cathedral closed to public while undergoing structural assessment Partially damaged Metropolitan Cathedral of the Conversion of St. Paul the Apostle or Vigan Cathedral in this photo taken hours after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake jolted Ilocos Sur on Wednesday. The Vigan Cathderal will be temporarily closed to the public as structural assessment is being conducted. Photo Courtesy of Mark Anicas Pope Francis participates in the Lac Ste. Anne Pilgrimage and Liturgy of the Word Pope Francis participates in the Lac Ste. Anne Pilgrimage and Liturgy of the Word in Lac Ste. Anne, northwest of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada on Tuesday, a day after making a landmark apology for the abuse of Indigenous children at Catholic-run schools. Every year since the end of the 19th century, thousands of pilgrims mainly from Canada and the United States have come to bathe and pray in the healing waters, according to Indigenous rites. Vincenzo Pinto, AFP Read More: Abra earthquake Cordillera Administrative Region disasters Vigan Ilocos Sur Luzon earthquake Halsema Highway Mountain Province Ortigas workers evacuation lindol earthquake La Trinidad Benguet BFP La Trinidad Benguet Bureau of Fire Protection rescue operations rescue efforts calamity disaster Pope Francis Canada Ste. Anne Pilgrimage and Liturgy of the Word Lac Ste. Anne /entertainment/07/28/22/the-reason-why-carol-banawa-says-she-is-feeling-unhappy/video/news/07/28/22/historic-sites-in-ilocos-region-damaged-in-earthquake/sports/07/28/22/here-is-a-glimpse-of-the-hidilyn-julius-dream-wedding/sports/07/28/22/tennis-alex-eala-marches-on-to-w25-spain-quarterfinals/video/business/07/28/22/ph-shares-post-slight-gains-amid-listless-trade