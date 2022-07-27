THE DAY IN PHOTOS: July 27, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Powerful quake damages building in Abra Motorists drive past a damaged building along Ilocos Sur-Abra Road in Bangued after a powerful earthquake hit Abra Wednesday morning. The earthquake jolted the town of Lagangilang in Abra and was felt in different parts of Luzon. Photo courtesy of the Office of Abra Rep. Ching Bernos

Earthquake aftermath in Vigan, Ilocos Sur A car sustains damage following a magnitude 7.0 earthquake in Vigan, Ilocos Sur Wednesday. The Provincial government of Ilocos Sur declared work suspension in both public and private offices and called for the evacuation of those residing in the coastal areas after the powerful quake. Photo courtesy of Kervin King

Landslide blocks highway in Mountain Province A landslide blocks Halsema Highway in Mountain Province after a powerful earthquake jolted the Cordillera Administrative Region on Wednesday. Authorities have advised motorists and travelers to postpone their trips to the area. Mountain Province MDRRMO

Metro workers evacuate as strong quake jolts Luzon Workers evacuate high-rise buildings in the Ortigas Business District after Wednesday's earthquake. A magnitude 7.0 earthquake jolted the town of Lagangilang in Abra, and was felt in the capital region Wednesday. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Rescue operation in La Trinidad, Benguet after powerful quake A handout photo made available by the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) shows rescuers and policemen retrieving a resident from a collapsed building following an earthquake in La Trinidad, Benguet province, Wednesday. One person was reportedly killed in Benguet, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC). Bureau of Fire Protection/EPA-EFE

Vigan Cathedral closed to public while undergoing structural assessment Partially damaged Metropolitan Cathedral of the Conversion of St. Paul the Apostle or Vigan Cathedral in this photo taken hours after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake jolted Ilocos Sur on Wednesday. The Vigan Cathderal will be temporarily closed to the public as structural assessment is being conducted. Photo Courtesy of Mark Anicas