THE DAY IN PHOTOS: July 27, 2021

Gold morning Philippines! People read newspapers running stories on weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz’ historic win, after clinching the Philippines' very first Olympic Gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games in Japan. Diaz made history after lifting an Olympic record of 224 kilograms, beating world record holder Liao Qiuyun of China. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Manila opens COVID-19 vaccination hub in UST People brave the rains as they line up to get their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the University of Sto. Tomas Practice Gym in Sampaloc, Manila. The UST vaccination hub was opened in an attempt to get UST students, workers and their family members vaccinated against COVID-19. The City of Manila announced that the hub is open for everyone who would like to avail of the free vaccines as long as they register through manilacovid19vaccine.ph. ABS-CBN News

Olympic Rainbow as Japan braces for tropical storm A rainbow brightens the sky at Odaiba Marine Park, Tokyo where the Women’s Olympic Distance triathlon is being held on Tuesday. The Olympic organizers cancelled several games as Tropical Storm Nepartak, with gusts of up to 108 kilometers an hour, is expected to make landfall near Tokyo on Tuesday evening. Hannah Mckay, Reuters

Kiyomi Watanabe bows to Spanish judoka Kiyomi Watanabe of the Philippines in action against Cristina Cabana Perez of Spain during the judo women’s 63kg round of 32 at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan on Tuesday. Watanabe bowed to the Spanish judoka, 10-0. Annegret Hilse, Reuters

Metro Manila Bike Lane Network opens Bike commuters pass right outside the Metro Manila Bike Lane network during its inauguration in Manila on Tuesday. The 313-kilometer bike lane, which runs through Pasig, Marikina, Quezon City, Caloocan, Manila, San Juan, Mandaluyong, Makati, Pasay, Las Piñas, Parañaque and Taguig, aims to give bike commuters safer roads to use. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

One shot is all it takes A woman grimaces as she is injected with Johnson & Johnson’s single dose COVID-19 vaccine during Navotas City’s "Vax 1, Take 1" inoculation drive for senior citizens and their companions on Tuesday. Health authorities reported 7,186 additional COVID-19 infections in the country, the highest number reported in a month due to a later extraction of submitted data, the Department of Health said. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Getting the machine out of the wash A resident carries a washing machine through knee-deep flood affecting the coastal barangay of San Rafael in Noveleta, Cavite on Tuesday. Residents were adversely affected by strong winds and waves brought by the southwest monsoon as floodwater gushed into some homes, with state weather bureau PAGASA saying rainy weather may persist until Thursday. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News