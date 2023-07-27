THE DAY IN PHOTOS: July 27, 2023

Strong winds brought by typhoon Egay damage structures in Aparri, Cagayan An abandoned gas station in Aparri, Cagayan suffers huge damage after Typhoon Egay struck the province on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. More than 300,000 individuals were affected by Typhoon Egay after strong winds damaged houses and infrastructure while heavy rains caused massive flooding and landslides in many parts of the region, according to the latest report issued by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Old man and his dog rescued in Cagayan An old man and his pet dog are assisted to safety during a rescue operation in Sta Rosa, Abulug, Cagayan on Thursday, a day after Typhoon Egay made landfall. Members of the 17th Infantry Battalion together with the rescue teams from the PNP, BFP, Philippine Marines and Task Force Cagayan conducted rescue operation in communities affected by the massive flooding in Abulug, Cagayan. Photo courtesy of 17th Infantry Battalion, Philippine Army

Heavy rains trigger landslide in Bakakeng, Baguio This screen grab from a video taken on Thursday shows a severely damaged house following a landslide in Parisas Compound, Bakakeng, Baguio City caused by the heavy rainfall brought by Typhoon Egay. Latest report from the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management council shows that around 400 houses were reported damaged in Region 1, CALABARZON, Region 6, Region 10, Region 12, BARMM, CAR due to the combined effects of Typhoon Egay and enhanced southwest monsoon. Ryan Evangelista, ABS-CBN News

Studying flood and terrain in augmented reality People interact with a terrain and flood simulator during the opening of the Luzon leg of HANDA Pilipinas: Innovations in Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Exposition 2023 in Pasay City on Thursday. The annual expo by the Department of Science and Technology features exhibits and fora on the latest technologies and innovations in disaster prevention, mitigation, preparedness, response, and recovery. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Typhoon Egay batters northern Luzon Purok Sinamar in Barangay Libertad, Abulug, Cagayan on Thursday is left submerged after rains brought by Typhoon Egay inundated parts of the Philippines. Typhoon Egay earlier in the day left the Philippine Area of Responsibility but not before battering northern Luzon, forcing thousands to evacuate and causing widespread damage to infrastructure. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

At least 27 dead as passenger boat capsizes off Binangonan Rescuers carry the body of a victim at the Binangonan port, after a passenger boat capsized off Binangonan, Rizal on Thursday. According to the Philippine Coast Guard Sub-Station Binangonan, around 40 passengers have been rescued while at least 27 people have died after motor banca Princess Aya capsized in Laguna Lake off Binangonan, amid strong waves brought by Typhoon Egay. Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE