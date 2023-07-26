THE DAY IN PHOTOS: July 26, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Water level rises at Chico River due to typhoon Egay Vehicles are seen submerged as water rises along Chico River as typhoon Egay batters Northern Luzon on Wednesday. The Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council of Bontoc urged residents to remain cautious and vigilant after PAGASA issued a heavy rainfall warning in the region. Municipality of Bontoc

Typhoon Egay rescue operation in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte Coastguard personnel conduct a rescue mission in the flood-hit town of Bacarra, Ilocos Norte province on Wednesday, in this handout photo made available by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG). According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), one person died while two others were injured as typhoon Egay dumped rains in parts of the country. Around 44,356 families or 180,439 individuals were displaced in different provinces. Philippine Coast Guard/ EPA-EFE

Clearing operation after typhoon Egay batters Cagayan Police, firemen and emergency rescue teams work together to clear a roadside in Barangay Rapuli, Santa Ana, Cagayan from debris left by typhoon Egay on Wednesday. Egay made landfall in Dalupiri Island in Aparri, Cagayan with maximum sustained winds of 175 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 240 kph. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

52 whales die in mass stranding in western Australia Volunteers work to keep a pod of long-finned pilot whales alive near Cheynes Beach east of Albany, in Western Australia, Australia on Wednesday in this handout photo made available by Western Australia's state Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions. Wildlife experts are preparing to lead dozens of whales back into deep waters after 52 died in a mass stranding event on a West Australian beach. WA-DBCA via EPA-EFE

Marcos with Malaysia's leaders President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (3rd left) and First Lady Maria Louise Araneta Marcos pose for a photograph with Malaysia's King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah (3rd right) and Queen Azizah Aminah Maimunah, and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (left) and wife Wan Azizah Wan Ismail during a state welcome ceremony at the National Palace in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Wednesday. Marcos met with the two leaders as part of his 3-day state visit to Malaysia to re-strengthen ties after the COVID-19 pandemic. Fazry Ismail, EPA-EFE/pool

Typhoon Egay whips Baguio City Members of Baguio City Police conduct a road clearing operation on Wednesday at Harrison Road near Burnham Park in Baguio City for the removal of trees felled by strong winds brought by typhoon Egay. Strong winds and heavy rainfall brought the summer capital to a standstill. Baguio City Police Office