THE DAY IN PHOTOS: July 26, 2021

Expressing frustration Protesters assemble along Elliptical Road in Quezon City hours before President Duterte’s scheduled State of the Nation Address on Monday. Duterte is set to give his final State of the Nation address at Batasang Pambansa at 4PM in front of a limited number of attendees as part of the House of Representatives’ implementation of minimum health protocols. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Boxer Carlo Paalam advances in men's flyweight Carlo Paalam of the Philippines in action against Brendan Irvine of Ireland Pool during the Tokyo Olympics men's flyweight – round of 32 boxing competition at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Monday. Paalam advances to the round of 16 facing Mohamed Flissi of Algeria on July 31, 2021. Buda Mendes, Reuters

Barricade vs SONA protesters Members of the Philippine National Police block protesters as they march along Commonwealth Avenue towards Batasang Pambansa in Quezon City for President Duterte’s last State of the Nation Address on Monday. Protesters criticized the Duterte administration for its failure to deliver the promises of change he committed during his first SONA in 2016. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

PH skater Margielyn Didal places 7th in Olympic finals Margielyn Didal of Philippines reacts during the final round of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics women's street skateboarding at the Ariake Urban Sports Park in Tokyo, Japan on Monday. The 22-year old skater fell short of a podium finish after placing 7th in the summer games. Toby Melville, Reuters

Filipina boxer Netshy Petecio advances to quarterfinals Filipina boxer Nesthy Petecio in action against 2018 bantamweight world champion Lin Yu-Ting of Taiwan during the Tokyo Olympics women's featherweight round of 16 boxing competition at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Monday. Petecio earned a spot in the quarterfinals, where she will face Yeni Marcela Arias Castaneda of Colombia on July 28. Ueslei Marcelino, Reuters

No, it's not the beach Children play along the flooded shore of Pasig River, near its mouth exiting to Manila Bay in Baseco Compound, Manila on Monday. After experiencing continuous rains due to the southwest monsoon for several days, residents are finally starting to see clear skies albeit with intermittent rain showers. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Praying for healing People receive the holy communion during the celebration of the Holy Mass at the Our Lady of Remedies Parish, more popularly known as the Malate Catholic Church on Monday. The gathering, led by Bishop Broderick Pabillo and Senator Risa Hontiveros, prayed for the healing in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Hidilyn Diaz lifts PH to first ever Olympic gold Hidilyn Diaz celebrates after a lift during the Group A Women’s 55 kg Weightlifting event in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the Tokyo International Forum in Japan on Monday. Diaz made history as she clinched the country’s first ever Olympic gold medal when she lifted a total of 224 kilograms. Edgard Garrido, Reuters