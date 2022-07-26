Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: July 26, 2022

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 26 2022 11:53 PM

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: July 26, 2022 1
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: July 26, 2022 2
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: July 26, 2022 3
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: July 26, 2022 4
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: July 26, 2022 5

Pope Francis visits the Ermineskin Cree Nation, apologises to Indigenous survivors

Pope Francis visits the Ermineskin Cree Nation Cemetery in Maskwacis, south of Edmonton, western Canada, on Monday. Pope Francis visited Canada to personally apologize to Indigenous survivors of abuse committed over a span of decades at residential schools run by the Catholic Church. Vincenzo Pinto, AFP

California wildfire burns thousands of acres

The sun sets behind a smoky sky and burned forest at the Oak Fire near Mariposa, California, on Sunday. The fierce California wildfire expanded early Sunday burning several thousand acres and forcing evacuations, as tens of millions of Americans sweltered through scorching heat with already record-setting temperatures due to climb even further. David Mcnew, AFP

Protest march vs mining in Sibuyan Island

Anti-mining advocates join residents of Romblon in a protest march at the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) headquarters in Quezon City Tuesday. The group called on the agency to block the planned mining activity in Sibuyan Island citing its impact to the environment. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Metro Manila Subway still under construction

Work continues at the Metro Manila Subway Project - Phase 1 at the corner of Mindanao Avenue and Quirino Highway in Quezon City on Tuesday. Originally targeted to partially operate by the end of President Rodrigo Duterte’s term as part of his infrastructure push, the subway’s construction will instead continue under the new administration but no target date has been given yet for its expected operation. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Nationals, supporters protest execution of Myanmar pro-democracy leaders

Myanmar nationals and supporters hold Myanmar national flags and a large image of democracy icon Aung San Suu Kyi, during a rally outside of the Myanmar Embassy in Bangkok on Tuesday. The protesters staged the rally against the July 25 executions of pro-democracy leaders by the Myanmar military. Diego Azubel, EPA-EFE

Read More:  Pope Francis   Ermineskin Cree Nation   Canada   Indigenous survivors   abuse   California wildfire   Oak Fire   Mariposa   Sibuyan Island   Alyansa Tigil Mina   Romblon   mining   DENR   environment   Metro Manila Subway   Build Build Build   construction   infrastructure   rails   railway   Myanmar   Cambodia   Myanmar military   Myanmar junta   Thailand   Myanmar Embassy  