THE DAY IN PHOTOS: July 26, 2022

Pope Francis visits the Ermineskin Cree Nation, apologises to Indigenous survivors Pope Francis visits the Ermineskin Cree Nation Cemetery in Maskwacis, south of Edmonton, western Canada, on Monday. Pope Francis visited Canada to personally apologize to Indigenous survivors of abuse committed over a span of decades at residential schools run by the Catholic Church. Vincenzo Pinto, AFP

California wildfire burns thousands of acres The sun sets behind a smoky sky and burned forest at the Oak Fire near Mariposa, California, on Sunday. The fierce California wildfire expanded early Sunday burning several thousand acres and forcing evacuations, as tens of millions of Americans sweltered through scorching heat with already record-setting temperatures due to climb even further. David Mcnew, AFP

Protest march vs mining in Sibuyan Island Anti-mining advocates join residents of Romblon in a protest march at the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) headquarters in Quezon City Tuesday. The group called on the agency to block the planned mining activity in Sibuyan Island citing its impact to the environment. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Metro Manila Subway still under construction Work continues at the Metro Manila Subway Project - Phase 1 at the corner of Mindanao Avenue and Quirino Highway in Quezon City on Tuesday. Originally targeted to partially operate by the end of President Rodrigo Duterte’s term as part of his infrastructure push, the subway’s construction will instead continue under the new administration but no target date has been given yet for its expected operation. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News