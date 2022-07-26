Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: July 26, 2022 ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 26 2022 11:53 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. Pope Francis visits the Ermineskin Cree Nation, apologises to Indigenous survivors Pope Francis visits the Ermineskin Cree Nation Cemetery in Maskwacis, south of Edmonton, western Canada, on Monday. Pope Francis visited Canada to personally apologize to Indigenous survivors of abuse committed over a span of decades at residential schools run by the Catholic Church. Vincenzo Pinto, AFP California wildfire burns thousands of acres The sun sets behind a smoky sky and burned forest at the Oak Fire near Mariposa, California, on Sunday. The fierce California wildfire expanded early Sunday burning several thousand acres and forcing evacuations, as tens of millions of Americans sweltered through scorching heat with already record-setting temperatures due to climb even further. David Mcnew, AFP Protest march vs mining in Sibuyan Island Anti-mining advocates join residents of Romblon in a protest march at the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) headquarters in Quezon City Tuesday. The group called on the agency to block the planned mining activity in Sibuyan Island citing its impact to the environment. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Metro Manila Subway still under construction Work continues at the Metro Manila Subway Project - Phase 1 at the corner of Mindanao Avenue and Quirino Highway in Quezon City on Tuesday. Originally targeted to partially operate by the end of President Rodrigo Duterte’s term as part of his infrastructure push, the subway’s construction will instead continue under the new administration but no target date has been given yet for its expected operation. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Nationals, supporters protest execution of Myanmar pro-democracy leaders Myanmar nationals and supporters hold Myanmar national flags and a large image of democracy icon Aung San Suu Kyi, during a rally outside of the Myanmar Embassy in Bangkok on Tuesday. The protesters staged the rally against the July 25 executions of pro-democracy leaders by the Myanmar military. Diego Azubel, EPA-EFE Read More: Pope Francis Ermineskin Cree Nation Canada Indigenous survivors abuse California wildfire Oak Fire Mariposa Sibuyan Island Alyansa Tigil Mina Romblon mining DENR environment Metro Manila Subway Build Build Build construction infrastructure rails railway Myanmar Cambodia Myanmar military Myanmar junta Thailand Myanmar Embassy /entertainment/07/27/22/ang-probinsyano-oscar-reclaims-palace-clears-cardo/video/news/07/27/22/medical-experts-welcome-marcos-plans-for-health-sector/news/07/26/22/tatlong-filipino-international-jurists-pinarangalan-sa-the-hague/video/business/07/26/22/ph-shares-inch-up-after-marcos-sona/video/news/07/26/22/marcos-pushes-for-return-of-mandatory-rotc