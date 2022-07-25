THE DAY IN PHOTOS: July 25, 2022

Pope Francis visits Canada, to meet with Indigenous groups Pope Francis arrives to his welcoming ceremony after landing at Edmonton International Airport, western Canada, on Sunday. Pope Francis visited Canada to personally apologize to Indigenous survivors of abuse committed at residential schools run by the Catholic Church. Vincenzo Pinto, AFP

EJ Obiena breaks personal and Asia record Ernest John Obiena of Team Philippines competes in the men's pole vault final on Day 10 of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on Sunday in Eugene, Oregon. Obiena won bronze after setting a new personal best and Asia record at 5.94 meters in the final round. Christian Petersen, Getty Images/AFP

Rights groups hold protest hours before Marcos’ SONA Protesters march along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on Monday, hours before the scheduled first State of the Nation Address of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the House of Representatives. The Philippine National Police gave the protesters until noontime to complete their program in designated “freedom parks.” George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Zubiri elected Senate President Senator Migs Zubiri takes his oath as the new Senate President for the 19th Congress at the Senate of the Philippines in Pasay City on Monday. Nineteen out of 24 members of the Senate voted in favor of Zubiri, while Sen. Loren Legarda assumed as the Senate President Pro Tempore. Angie de Silva, Senate Pool

Showing support at Marcos Jr.'s first SONA Supporters of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. gather near the Batasang Pambansa in Quezon City on Monday, for his first State of the Nation Address. Marcos, in his SONA, said receiving government aid will be made simpler and easier through the Department of Social Welfare and Development while some programs such as supplemental feeding and the protection of women and children will be continued and improved. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News