THE DAY IN PHOTOS: July 24, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Protesting the protesters A woman blocks the motorcade of anti-government protesters along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on Monday, hours before the 2nd State of the Nation Address of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. The unidentified woman was not arrested but instead turned over to the nearest barangay for necessary assistance, according to responding police officers. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Two-faced president in SONA protest Anti-government protesters burn an effigy with the images of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on a two-faced coin symbolizing the meager wage increase for workers on one side and a smiling image on the other, projecting unity, peace, and love of the country, during a march on Commonwealth Avenue hours before the president is set to deliver his second State of the Nation Address on Monday. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Supporters of President Marcos Jr. gather near Sandiganbayan for his 2nd SONA Supporters of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. gather in front of the Sandiganbayan in Quezon City for his second State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday. The president is expected to update the public on his administration’s progress after a year in power with the speech anticipated to be around 1 hour and 25 minutes long, according to his son Ilocos Norte Rep. Sandro Marcos. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Marcos addresses nation in second SONA (Top L-R) Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri and House Speaker Martin Romualdez clap as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. speaks during his second State of the Nation Address on Monday at the Batasang Pambansa in Quezon City. Marcos in his address asked for Congressional support as he offered amnesty for rebel returnees. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News