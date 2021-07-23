THE DAY IN PHOTOS: July 23, 2021

Olympic Games without spectators People are seen in a reflection as they enjoy the view at Shibuya Sky observation deck ahead of the official opening of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Tokyo, Japan on Friday. The quadrennial sporting event opens today amid the specter of COVID-19, requiring most of the events to take place without spectators. Kai Pfaffenbach, Reuters

'Goodbye, Duterte!' AKBAYAN Partylist holds a rally in front of the Commission on Human Rights Office on Commonwealth Avenue, Quezon City on Friday to dramatize the administration’s human rights violations before President Rodrigo Duterte’s last SONA on Monday. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Accumulated trash on 'dolomite beach' Personnel from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and Manila Department of Public Safety (DPS) collect trash that have accumulated on the shores of the 'dolomite beach' in Manila on Friday. Heavy rains and lashing waves overnight brought on by the habagat deposited tons of trash along the beach, which is part of an ongoing rehabilitation project of the Manila Bay. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

PWDs vaccinated in San Juan Nerry Montaño, a person with Down syndrome, receives a shot of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine during an inoculation program for persons with disabilities at the Filoil Flying-V Arena in San Juan City on Friday. More than 150 persons with disabilities were inoculated in San Juan as local governments prepared in anticipation of the COVID-19 Delta variant surge. ABS-CBN News

Rizal PNP conducts pre-SONA checkpoint San Mateo police conduct checkpoints on motorists and pedestrians passing through the San Mateo Bridge in Rizal on Friday. The checkpoint is part of the local government’s security measures ahead of President Rodrigo Duterte's last State of the Nation Address in the areas surrounding the House of Representatives. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

PH first country to approve golden rice for commercial production This handout photo taken in July 2021 and received from the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) on Friday shows golden rice breeder Mallikarjuna Swamy examining golden rice at the IRRI transgenic screenhouse in Los Baños, Laguna. The Philippines became the world's first country on July 23 to approve commercial production of genetically modified "golden rice" that experts hope will combat childhood blindness and save lives in the developing world. Handout, International Rice Research Institute via AFP

Tokyo Olympic Games begin Fireworks explode at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan on Friday as the 2020 Olympic Games begin after being postponed for a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. For the first time ever, overseas fans are banned at the games while athletes, support staff, and media are subject to strict protocols as the games push through even under the shadow of the pandemic. Edgar Siu, Reuters