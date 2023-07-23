MULTIMEDIA

LOOKBACK: SONA 2022 promises, plans of Marcos Jr. and what happened after

ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Here’s a look back at President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.’s first State of the Nation Address, when he laid out his plans for a nation yet to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ABS-CBN News ABS-CBN News ABS-CBN News ABS-CBN News ABS-CBN News ABS-CBN News ABS-CBN News ABS-CBN News ABS-CBN News ABS-CBN News ABS-CBN News ABS-CBN News ABS-CBN News ABS-CBN News ABS-CBN News

For more news and features on the Marcos Jr. presidency, visit this microsite.

Related video:

Watch more News on iWantTFC