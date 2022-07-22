THE DAY IN PHOTOS: July 22, 2022

Alarm raised on disappearance of women activists Women’s groups, led by Gabriela, hold a protest at the gates of the Armed Forces of the Philippines headquarters at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City on Friday. The group condemned the recent arrests of some women activists, as well as the disappearance of others. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Police leave no gaps in SONA security Members of the Manila Police District stand in formation during an inspection inside their headquarters in Manila on Friday, as part of the preparations for the upcoming State of the Nation Address (SONA). Some 20,000 troops from different units of the police and military will be deployed for the first SONA of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Orconuma Meteorite on display at National Museum National Museum of the Philippines Geology and Paleontology division OIC Maileen Rondal views a piece of the Orconuma Meteorite at the National Museum on Friday. The meteorite was found by farmers Fredo Manzano, Edgar Francisco, Sr., and Enrico Camacho, Jr. in Orconuma, Oriental Mindoro on March 7, 2011 keeping it for 9 years. It was eventually purchased by international meteorite collectors John Higgins and Jasper Spencer, who gifted a small portion of it to the National Museum. ABS-CBN News

Marikina senior citizens get COVID-19 booster shots Marikina residents, mostly senior citizens, head to the Marikina Sports Complex to receive COVID-19 booster shots on Friday. Data from the Department of Health showed that booster shot administration has plateaued at around 15 million, while some 71 million people or 91 percent of the target population, have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News