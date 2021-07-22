THE DAY IN PHOTOS: July 22, 2021

Massive flooding in Henan, China leaves 25 dead People look at cars stacked on each other at an entrance of a tunnel following a heavy rain in Zhengzhou in China's Henan province on Wednesday. At least 25 people were reported killed including a dozen passengers who got trapped in a flooded subway after record rains caused massive flooding in the area. Noel Celis, AFP

Cleaning up Manila Bay dolomite area River warriors from the Department Environment and Natural Resources and members of Manila City Hall's Department of Public Safety collect trash and water plants washed up along the Manila Bay dolomite area on Thursday. ABS-CBN News

Kalikasan seeks moratorium on mining Manila Police District personnel disperse members of the Kalikasan People’s Network for the Environment (Kalikasan PNE) during a protest in Mendiola, Manila on Thursday. The activist group raised concern on the alleged Php 1.1 trillion total mineral value exported over the past years despite President Rodrigo Duterte’s promise to close the country’s destructive big mines. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Picking up plastic litter A woman collects plastic waste washed up near their temporary shelter along the shores of Manila bay in Pasay City on Thursday. A recently published study by the De La Salle University Dasmarinas commissioned by USAID and the Ecowaste Coalition shows that more plastic waste end up in Manila bay during wet months, with two-thirds of litter collected made up of single-use plastics. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Getting ready for the Tokyo Olympics Swimmers train for the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics at the Tokyo Aquatics Center, Japan on Wednesday. Only 950 attendees, including officials and journalists, will watch the opening of the Tokyo Olympics in addition to performers and athletes participating in the games as COVID-19 cases rose to 87 among athletes, officials and journalists at the Summer Games. Pawel Kopczynski, Reuters

Only one shot needed San Juan City residents and workers receive a jab of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, with members of the A2 and A3 categories being prioritized for the single-dose shots. Malacañang on Thursday said the Philippines has administered almost 16 million vaccine shots with 5,231,469 having completed two jabs, a fraction of the government’s goal of fully vaccinating 58 million individuals to achieve herd immunity. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Another rainy, flooded ride home Commuters brave the sudden intense rainfall in Mandaluyong City on Thursday as monsoon rains, enhanced by Typhoon Fabian, continue to affect Metro Manila and other parts of the country. Typhoon Fabian is projected to further intensify and reach its peak Thursday night, according to state weather bureau PAGASA. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN New

Giving a helping hand Men carry sacks of rice as aid to residents after large waves heavily damaged four homes in the seaside community of Sitio Bijia in Tanza, Cavite on Thursday. Strong winds and waves lashed coastal towns in the area as Typhoon Fabian strengthened the monsoon rains in parts of the country. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News