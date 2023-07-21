THE DAY IN PHOTOS: July 21, 2023

Cows keep happy; experts predict drop in dairy demand Two cows appear to enjoy rubbing themselves on a rotating brush on a sustainable farm in Soest, The Netherlands on Thursday. FrieslandCampina, the country's largest dairy cooperative, has seen its net profit fall by more than 94 percent to 8 million euros in the first half of this year. Industry experts predict a slowing down in demand due to rising inflation in many markets. Robin Van Lonkhuijsen, EPA-EFE

A pink SONA protest Young activists belonging to the Center for Youth Advocacy Networking stage a mock fashion show/ protest with a Barbie theme at the Commission on Human Rights in Quezon City on Friday, in the run up to the State of the Nation Address (SONA) next week. The group urged the Marcos administration to solve the education crisis by addressing the corruption plaguing the education sector. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Swiss miss: Filipinas' stand falls short against Switzerland in World Cup Philippines' midfielder Jaclyn Sawicki (L) fights for the ball with Switzerland's midfielder Geraldine Reuteler during their FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 soccer match at the Dunedin Stadium in Dunedin, New Zealand, on Friday. Ranked 46th in the world, The Philippines' historic debut in the FIFA Women's World Cup got off to a rocky start after falling to 20th-ranked Switzerland, 2-0. Michael Buhozer, EPA-EFE

Las Pinas holds Water Lily Festival A woman wearing a gown made from dried water hyacinth stalks poses during the Water Lily Festival in Las Pinas on Friday The Water Lily Festival aims to promote the water hyacinth-based livelihood enterprises for residents in flood-prone communities of Las Pinas and adjacent cities. Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE