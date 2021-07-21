THE DAY IN PHOTOS: July 21, 2021

Muslims perform Tawaf during annual Haj Muslim pilgrims, keeping social distance and wearing face masks, perform Tawaf during the annual Haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. A limited number of mask-wearing pilgrims performed the “Tawaf,” a ritual involving walking around the Kaaba seven times in prayers, as Saudi Arabia banned entry of worshippers abroad and only allowed 60,000 pilgrims to participate in the Haj. Ahmed Yosri, Reuters

PAGASA issues flood warning in Metro Manila Motorists navigate the flooded Kalaw street in Manila on Wednesday due to heavy rains. Weather bureau PAGASA advised the public to remain vigilant as serious flooding is expected in flood prone areas of Bataan and Zambales. Metro Manila and Cavite are under Orange Rainfall Warning. ABS-CBN News

Milwaukee Bucks, NBA champs again after 50 years Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks celebrates winning the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP Award after defeating the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 to win the 2021 NBA Finals at Fiserv Forum on Tuesday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The Milwaukee Bucks won their first NBA title since 1971 after defeating the Phoenix Suns, 105-98. Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images/AFP

Teachers’ rights advocates give Duterte administration a failing mark Members of the Alliance of Concerned Teachers - NCR picket in front of the Department of Education central office in Pasig City on Wednesday, questioning the administration's implementation of current education policies. The group demanded accountability for the alleged ineptitude of President Rodrigo Duterte and Education Secretary Leonor Briones in addressing the needs of teachers and students, as millions of children were also not enrolled in school due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Olympics rings in the sky Japan's aerobatics team, the Blue Impulse, skywrite Olympic rings in a practice run ahead of the official opening of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan, Wednesday. More than 11,200 athletes from 206 nations are expected to compete in 339 events in 33 different sports in the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics from July 23 to August 8, 2021. Kai Pfaffenbach, Reuters

Southwest monsoon brings flooding in different parts of Luzon People navigate a flooded area along Tirona Highway in Barangay Habay-1, Bacoor, Cavite on Wednesday. Monsoon rains will be experienced in the next 24 hours over Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Zambales, Bataan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Cavite, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, and the northern portion of Palawan (including Calamian and Kalayaan Islands) caused by the southwest monsoon enhanced by the presence of Typhoon Fabian and Tropical Storm “CEMPAKA”, according to PAGASA. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Between a rock and a hard place People brave the flood as they queue for COVID-19 vaccines outside the San Andres Sports Complex vaccination site in Malate, Manila on Wednesday. The Philippines on Wednesday recorded 6,560 additional COVID-19 infections and 5,364 additional recoveries as the country deals with 8 active cases of the more infectious Delta variant. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News