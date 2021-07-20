THE DAY IN PHOTOS: July 20, 2021

Celebrating Eid al Adha in prayers Filipino Muslims perform the Salat al-eid (Eid prayers) in Globo de Oro in Quiapo, Manila on Tuesday. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al Adha or Feast of Sacrifice , an Islamic festival commemorating the willingness of Ibrahim to follow Allah's command to sacrifice his son. ABS-CBN News

Selected few gather for annual Haj Muslim pilgrims gather on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual Haj pilgrimage as the country barred worshippers from abroad for a second year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, outside the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia on Monday. Only 60,000 citizens and residents aged 18-65, fully vaccinated and without comorbidities, were selected to attend the once-in-a-lifetime duty for every able-bodied Muslim who can afford it. Ahmed Yosri, Reuters

Muslim families celebrate Eid al-Adha in Taguig Children play after attending the Salat al-Eid (Eid prayers) at the Blue Mosque in Taguig City on Tuesday. Eid al-Adha commemorates Allah’s intervention by sacrificing a lamb instead after Abraham offered to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Commemorating the Feast of Sacrifice Filipino Muslims exit the Golden Mosque in Quiapo after the Salat al-eid (Eid prayers) in celebration of Eid al-Adha in Manila on Tuesday. Eid al-Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, is one of the two most important feasts in the Islamic calendar. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Tension rises as limit reached at San Andres, Manila vaccination site People hoping to get vaccinated against COVID-19 crowd the gates of San Andres Sports Complex in Manila after organizers implemented a cut-off as the 1,500-limit allocated by the LGU for the venue was reached, Tuesday. Two hundred doses were added to the initial allocation to address the situation. Residents are encouraged to visit other designated vaccination sites as the city government of Manila observed an increase in people lining up to get vaccinated amid the detection of the COVID-19 Delta variant in the country. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Eligible voters register in Quezon City First-time voters register at a Comelec satellite office in Quezon City on Tuesday, as offices of the poll agency in Metro Manila remain open for voter registration and other transactions amid the declaration of a regular holiday due to Eid'l Adha. Comelec encouraged eligible voters to register in designated satellite sites which are open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. before the registration deadline on September 30, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Navigating a slick walkway People navigate a wet pedestrian access ramp along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City after a heavy downpour on Tuesday. State weather bureau PAGASA in its 4 p.m. weather advisory said that the southwest monsoon is affecting the country, bringing “moderate to at times heavy” rains in Metro Manila and some parts of the country. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Picture-perfect vaccination A Manila resident receives the second shot of a COVID-19 vaccine during the second round of Vaccine Express at the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) activity grounds on Tuesday. The drive-thru vaccine program, which runs until July 21, is a collaboration of the Office of the Vice President, the City Government of Manila, and the CCP, catering mostly to tricycle and pedicab drivers and delivery riders who ply the city. Jay Ganzon, OVP