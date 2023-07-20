Home  >  News

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: July 20, 2023

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 20 2023 11:49 PM

Here are the day's top stories in photos. 

Gabriela condemns signing of Maharlika Fund

Women’s group Gabriela hold a protest action at Mendiola bridge in Manila on Thursday, 4 days before the second State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. The protesters condemned the signing of the Maharlika Investment Fund into law while peoples' demands for living wages, decent work, and rights allegedly fall on deaf ears. ABS-CBN News

Proud parents at PMMA Commencement Exercises

New Merchant Marine graduate Ronnel Purihin Galang turns emotional as he is greeted by his family during the 200th Commencement Exercises of the Philippine Merchant Marine Academy (PMMA) held at the PMMA Grandstand in San Narciso, Zambales on July 20, 2023. Midshipman Allan Jay Basbas Jumamoy topped the 224 graduates of the MADASIKLAN (MAgigiting na may DAngal at SImbolo ng Kawal ng karagatAN) PMMA Class of 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

2 dead, 6 injured in Auckland shooting

A digital display (top left) announcing a FIFA Women's World Cup fixture is seen as police block an area near the site of a shooting in Queen Street, Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday. New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins confirmed in a press conference that a gunman killed two and injured six people, before being killed. The FIFA Women's World Cup begins July 20. How Hwee Young, EPA-EFE

Germany commemorates Hitler assassination attempt

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (R) attends a commemoration for the 79th anniversary of the attempted assassination of Adolf Hitler by the German anti-Nazi resistance in Berlin, Germany on Thursday. Seventy-nine years ago, members of the resistance led by Claus von Stauffenberg attempted to assassinate Adolf Hitler, leader of the National Socialist German Workers (NSDAP) Party. The resistance fighters were arrested and executed after the failed assassination attempt. Filip Singer, EPA-EFE

Getting the Senate hall ready for the Second Regular Session

Workers prepare the Senate’s plenary session hall on Thursday, days before the opening of the 2nd Regular Session of the 19th Congress. On Monday morning, senators will hold the first session of the new legislative year and will convene at the Batasang Pambansa to hear President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s State of the Nation Address. Bibo Nueva España, Senate PRIB handout

