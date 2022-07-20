THE DAY IN PHOTOS: July 20, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Cooling off: Europe heat wave breaks record An aerial photo taken on Tuesday shows people spending time at the beach of Scheveningen, Netherlands, amid a fierce heatwave in Europe. UN World Meteorological Organization chief Petteri Taalas warned that heat waves are becoming more frequent and the negative trend will continue at least until the 2060s as Europe experiences record breaking warmer temperatures. Bart Maat, ANP/AFP

Groups urge SC to reconsider Meralco power hike ruling Representatives of Bayan Muna file a Motion for Reconsideration before the Supreme Court in Manila on Wednesday, on its ruling reaffirming the 2013 order of the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) approving the Manila Electric Company's (Meralco) request to impose a staggered power rate hike amounting to P22.64 billion. The group raised concern on the implication of the decision, which may double electricity bills of already crisis-battered and overburdened consumers. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Mexican circus performers call for protection and dissemination law amid COVID-19 Circus artists perform on the esplanade of the Zocalo in Mexico City on Tuesday. Members of the National Union of Mexican Circus Entrepreneurs and Artists demonstrated with a circus show in front of the National Palace in the Mexican capital to request a protection and dissemination law in the face of the economic losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Jose Mendez, EPA-EFE

Receiving their 2nd COVID-9 booster People eligible for the second booster against COVID-19 receive their shots of the Pfizer vaccine at the Sta. Ana Hospital in Manila on Wednesday. Iloilo First District Rep. and former health secretary Janette Garin in a statement Tuesday urged the government to expand the second booster coverage to the general public as added protection from COVID-19 Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News