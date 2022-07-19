THE DAY IN PHOTOS: July 19, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

QCPD prepares for Marcos’ first SONA Police inspect a drone at Camp Karingal in Quezon City Tuesday, to be used to monitor and secure the first State of the Nation Address of newly elected President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on July 25. The Philippine National Police and the Quezon City Police District will field drones, bomb squad robots, and around 20,000 troops in anticipation of protest rallies, crowd control and traffic management. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Putting gas tanks in safety as heatwave and wildfires hit France Firefighters put gas tanks for safety in the swimming pool of the 5 star hotel La Corniche in the town of Pilat sur Merle, southwest of France on Monday, as smoke from a fire in La Teste de Buch is seen in the background. Some 8,000 people had to leave the Miquelots and Pyla-sur-Mer districts of the municipality of La Teste-de-Buch, a town of 28,000 inhabitants, as temperature reached 40 degrees Celsius triggering wildfires in around 4,300 hectares. Thibaud Moritz, AFP

LRT-2 to reoffer free rides to students in August Commuters ride the LRT-2 on Tuesday. The Libreng Sakay program in Metro railways ended last June 30, but the Department of Transportation is recalibrating its free train ride program for students taking the LRT-2 from Aug. 22 to Nov. 4, leading to the gradual phaseout of free rides. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Flood waters inundate Bulacan barangay Bembem Concepcion uses a boat to get to his home surrounded by flood waters in Bgy. Taliptip, Bulacan on Tuesday. Residents said that since the start of the Bulacan International Airport’s construction, the area has been prone to floods during the high tide which is exacerbated by rainfall. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News