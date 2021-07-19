THE DAY IN PHOTOS: July 19, 2021

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's big stories in photos.

‘Learn to switch off’ Pope Francis reminds faithful Pope Francis waves as he arrives to lead Angelus prayer from his window at the Vatican Sunday. The 84-year old pontiff made his first public appearance following his 11-day hospitalization, reminding everyone to take a break and switch off from the stresses of modern life. Remo Casilli, Reuters

A day before Eid al Adha A Filipino Muslim performs a Fajr inside Golden Mosque in Globo de Oro in Quiapo, Manila on Monday, a day before the celebration of Eid al Adha or Feast of Sacrifice. Eid al Adha is an Islamic festival commemorating the willingness of Ibrahim to follow Allah's command to sacrifice his son. ABS-CBN News

Death toll climbs to 188 in one of Germany’s worst flooding Trash, including bottles and barrels, is washed away following heavy rainfall in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany on Sunday. The death toll rose to 188 after heavy rainfall caused massive flooding in worst-hit Ahrweiler district south of Cologne, Germany as search and rescue operations continue for those missing. Wolfgang Rattay, Reuters

Lining up for COVID-19 vaccine at Ospital ng Maynila People queue outside the Ospital ng Maynila as City of Manila opened 7 hospitals for COVID-19 vaccination on Monday. Hundreds of residents lined up as early as 5am to receive their first dose of coronavirus vaccine, prompting the city government to increase its allocation from 300 vaccines to 1,200 doses. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Labor and human rights groups protest anti-terror law Members of different labor and human rights groups join a protest march along Recto Avenue going to Mendiola bridge in Manila on Monday. The group urged the government to junk the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 and called for immediate action to address livelihood concerns and needs of Filipinos. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News