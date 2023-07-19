Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: July 19, 2023

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 19 2023 11:41 PM

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: July 19, 2023 1
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: July 19, 2023 2
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: July 19, 2023 3
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: July 19, 2023 4
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: July 19, 2023 5

Animals given frozen treats at Skopje zoo

Lemurs eat frozen fruits during a very hot day in the zoo in Skopje, Republic of North Macedonia, Tuesday. Due to a heatwave with temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius, the workers from Skopje's zoo prepared and served special frozen food and fruits for the animals as the North Macedonia government declared an orange faze and red alert for the next days. Georgi Licovski, EPA-EFE

Clean-up at the Las Piñas–Parañaque Wetland Park

Volunteers led by actress and United Nations Goodwill Ambassador Antonette Taus join a clean-up initiative at The Las Piñas–Parañaque Critical Habitat and Ecotourism Area (LPPCHEA) on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. The event was organized in collaboration between Uniqlo PH and Planet CORA (Communities Organized for Resource Allocation) as part of its sustainability campaign, which aims to achieve Zero Waste by reducing, replacing, re-using, and recycling materials used in its fashion supply chain. ABS-CBN News

DENR urged to stop reclamation projects, sand mining in municipal waters

Fisherfolk belonging to Pangisda hold a protest at the Department of Environment and Natural Resources headquarters in Quezon on Wednesday. The group urged the environment department to stop the reclamation, quarrying, and sand mining projects along the 30,000 hectares of shoreline along Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Cavite and the National Capital Region, citing its impacts to the livelihood and food sources of thousands of fishermen dependent on the municipal waters. Maria Tan ABS-CBN News

Planting a Filipino staple

A farm worker walks at a paddy field to recover and plant rice seedlings at the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) in Los Banos, Laguna on Wednesday. According to IRRI, an assembly of cross-continental experts in rice science and technology from Asia, Africa and the United States are expected to lead forums in the upcoming 6th International Rice Congress 2023 from October 16 to 19 in Manila. Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE

Checking out the new LRVs

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. rides in one of the new LRT-1 4th Generation Light Rail Vehicles (LRV) during their inauguration at the LRT Baclaran Depot in Pasay City on Wednesday. The LRVs will be used for the LRT-1 train system including the Cavite expansion that is expected to be fully operational by 2027. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Read More:  Skopje Zoo   North Macedonia   heat wave   coastal clean-up   Las-Pinas Parañaque Wetland Park   Manila Bay   Bataan   Pampanga   Bulacan   Cavite   NCR   sand mining   reclamation projects   quarryong   rice   farmer   rice farm   International Rice Research Institute   6th International Rice Congress   LRT-1   Light Rail Vehicle   LRT-1 LRV inauguration   Light Rail Vehicles   4th Generation Light Rail Vehicle   4th Generation LRV   Ferdinand Marcos Jr.   BBM   Bongbong Marcos  