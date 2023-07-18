THE DAY IN PHOTOS: July 18, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Marcos signs the Maharlika Investment Fund Act President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. signs Republic Act 11954 or the Maharlika Investment Fund Act in a ceremony at the Kalayaan Hall of Malacañang Palace in Manila on Tuesday. Several government leaders, economists and economics professors from the University School of Economics raised concerns on the viability of the Maharlika Investment Fund during its deliberation, citing its serious risks to the Philippine economy and the publish sector. Rolando Mailo, NIB-PNA

Forced evacuation implemented as wildfire spreads in Attica, Greece Thick smoke rises during a wildfire in Lagonisi area, Attica, Greece on Monday. Firefighting forces are battling a blaze that broke out in the Kouvaras area in Attica, while a warning was sent via the emergency number 112 to evacuate several settlements in southeast Attica. A force of 55 firefighters and 20 fire engines, two units on foot and 31 Romanian firefighters with five water tankers have been deployed to put out the fire, assisted by six fire-fighting aircraft and four helicopters from the air. Orestis Panagiotou, EPA-EFE

Farmers protest ahead of Marcos’ SONA Farmers’ groups and food security advocates hold a protest in front of the Department of Agriculture in Quezon City on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, calling on the government to address issues concerning the food production industry. The group strongly pushed for the prioritization of the Rice Industry Development Act (RIDA) to develop and stabilize the rice and corn industries, less than a week left before President Ferdinand Marcos’ second State of the Nation Address. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Search and rescue continue after flooding and landslide in South Korea South Korean emergency workers conduct a search operation at the site of a landslide caused by heavy rains in Yecheon-gun, Gyeongsangbuk-do province, South Korea, Tuesday. According to the National Fire Agency (NFA), at least 41 people are dead and nine missing nationwide due to flooding and landslides following heavy rains. The country's central and southern regions are bracing for another spell of torrential rains, the state weather agency said on July 17. Jeon Heon-Kyun, EPA-EFE

Digital rights advocates call for junking of SIM Registration Law Digital advocates picket in front of the Supreme Court in Manila on July 18, 2023, calling on the judicial body to hear the petition filed last April questioning the constitutionality of the SIM Registration Law. The extended deadline for registration is set by July 25, with those failing to register may experience a gradual loss of privileges in SIM services. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

DSWD launches Walang Gutom 2027 food stamp pilot program A Kadiwa employee explains to a beneficiary how to use the electronic benefit transfer cards as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. looks on during the Walang Gutom 2027: Food Stamp program kick-off activity at the Don Bosco Youth Center in Tondo, Manila on Tuesday. The pilot program aims to provide food-purchasing assistance to target beneficiaries via electronic benefit transfer cards containing P3,000 worth of food credits per month. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News