THE DAY IN PHOTOS: July 17, 2023

At least 37 dead in South Korea flooding South Korean rescue workers search for missing persons near a bus along a deluged road leading to an underground tunnel where some 15 cars were trapped in flood waters after heavy rains in Cheongju, South Korea on Sunday. At least 37 people have died and 9 are missing, according to authorities. Yonhap/AFP

Transport group says no to scrapping of PUVs Members of transport group PISTON picket at Mendiola Bridge in Manila on July 17, 2023, calling on President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. to junk the Omnibus Franchising Guidelines that would scrap the use of old public utility vehicles around the country. Jeepney drivers and operators are set to hold a 3-day transport strike in time with Marcos' second State of the Nation Address on July 24 to raise concern on the implementation of the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Focus on the President President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivers his speech during the signing of the Memorandum of Agreement on the Establishment of Kadiwang Pangulo in Local Government Units (LGU) held at the Pampanga Provincial Capitol, San Fernando City, Pampanga on July 17, 2023. Marcos is set to deliver his second State of the Nation Address at the House of Representatives on July 24. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Landslide buries 19 houses in Antipolo, Rizal This photo taken on July 17, 2023 shows the aftermath of a landslide that damaged a cold storage facility still under construction and buried 19 houses in Barangay Sta. Cruz in Antipolo, Rizal the night before. A woman was confirmed dead while at least 77 people were affected by the landslide, according to authorities. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News